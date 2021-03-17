City of Charleston under mask mandate until April 14

The City of Charleston’s latest COVID-19 mask ordinance extension is more stringent than Gov. Henry McMaster’s most recent orders. At least for the next 30 days, mask coverings and social distancing will be enforced within city limits.

On March 9, Charleston City Council extended its mask mandate that was set to expire March 13 until April 14. The vote was not unanimous; however, it passed 10-2.

Under the city’s newest set of orders, restaurants and bars are now eligible to remain open until 2 a.m. and music may resume without curfew. This applies to all city-governed communities including Daniel Island, West Ashley, James Island and Johns Island.

All coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted in compliance with McMaster’s discretionary policies effective March 8, with the exception of upholding face coverings and social distancing in public spaces.

After hearing testimony from Dr. Michael Sweat, director of the MUSC Center for Global Health, the majority of councilmembers were convinced that the coronavirus safeguard needed to be upheld a little while longer.

Sweat reiterated the devastating impact that the global health pandemic has had on our nation, the state of South Carolina and Charleston County. The statistics are staggering and worth repeating.

A year ago, last March, there were approximately 600 cases in the U.S. Now there are approximately 29 million. Approximately 527,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — more deaths than American soldiers who perished in World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined.

In the Palmetto State alone, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 8,875 people and counting, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). Of those, 404 deaths, or 4.5%, have transpired within Charleston County.

However, there has been a 48% decrease in cases across the state over the past two weeks, according to Tracy McKee, chief innovation officer for Charleston Mayor Tecklenberg’s office. In total, there have been approximately 534,000 cases statewide and 31,000 in Charleston County.

On an even more positive note, Sweat noted that 21% of the tri-county area has received the COVID-19 vaccine. As a state, only 10% of the population has been vaccinated.

The majority of those eligible for Phase 1b vaccination statewide, namely people 55 and older as well as teachers, have not received the COVID-19 inoculation at this time. Phase 1c vaccinations — which includes those 45 and older as well as other essential workers — are estimated to roll out April 12, according to SCDHEC.

“I want to be absolutely certain that the light at the end of the tunnel is actually daylight and not an oncoming train,” said Karl Brady, city councilmember of District 5.