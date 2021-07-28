City comprehensive plan raises future land use concerns for Cainhoy

Inclement weather kept Cainhoy residents at bay and unable to attend last week’s Charleston City Council meeting in-person at The Gaillard on July 20. Two acts of business that raised attendees’ brows were the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the Parks Master Plan.

Once a decade, the City of Charleston crafts its Comprehensive Plan known as “The City Plan.” The plan provides a roadmap for how Charleston will develop and grow over the next 10 years.

The first reading of the City Plan passed unanimously. Previously, the plan received unanimous recommendation from the Planning Commission last month.

Despite the unanimity, there were some points of contention, particularly in regards to the Future Land Use recommendations for Upper Cainhoy, north of Clements Ferry Road. Concern was voiced on the record by a local environmental protection organization and echoed previously by a district councilwoman.

Although severe thunderstorms stifled commentary from Cainhoy folks who were signed up to sound off on the subject, testimony was heard from the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). The organization addressed one key item that stuck out as being “inconsistent” with the city’s plan related to elevation-based land use planning recommendations.

“Generally speaking, we are very pleased with this plan, it’s clear that it’s taking a positive direction incorporating many of the tough lessons learned over the past several decades of land-use decisions that have led us to traffic, flooding and affordable housing issues before us today,” said Betsy La Force, CCL Senior Project Manager of Communities & Transportation. “This is an opportunity to get it right from the beginning.”

La Force recommended that the plan be amended from suburban/suburban-edged zoning to low-impact/conserved zoning all the way up to the Francis Marion National Forest. She noted that this area is some of the highest ground across all of the city limits of Charleston.

The northern and southern portion of the Cainhoy Peninsula account for 9,000 acres which is approximately three times the size of the downtown Charleston Peninsula or the size of Mount Pleasant.

La Force said that such rezoning would help encourage the growth and development to be concentrated along the Clements Ferry Road Corridor where the transportation infrastructure already exists. Making this change would also help to preserve the irreplaceable cultural and natural resources of Upper Cainhoy that make the area so precious and unique.

In addition, La Force argued that making these changes to the Future Land Use map would help the city remain consistent with the various goals stated throughout the plan to protect diversity, preserve natural and cultural resources, and promote multi-modal transportation and livable communities which help contribute to housing affordability.

Similar concerns were raised by District 1 councilwoman Marie Delcioppo at a joint Council & Planning Commission workshop a few weeks ago. She reminded folks at home who were unable to speak their piece that the passing of a first reading is not the “end-all be-all” for the council’s legislative process.

Following the second joint working meeting between city council and the planning commission in September, which will be open for the public to attend, city council will have the final two readings and ultimate adoption of the new City Plan.

Parks Master Plan

A commonality between the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the Parks Master Plan is that both are imperfect and not without issues. One of the first issues noted was the lack of city recreational facilities and amenities in the Cainhoy area.

There is wide consensus that adding more amenities and facilities throughout Cainhoy needs to be a priority along with specifics as to how this will be addressed, of which Delcioppo has stated that she is highly supportive of, especially as a member of the Recreation Committee.

The 250-page document that details the proposed $117 million plan was approved by the Recreation Committee on July 13. First reading of the plan was unanimously approved by council Tuesday night.

On behalf of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, Tom O’Rourke, former park executive director and current member of Mount Pleasant Town Council, presented the plan.

O’Rourke summed up the detailed document in 10 minutes by offering a one-word solution: Money.

“You’ve got a great department and you’ve got a great city,” O’Rourke said. “The difference, sorry for being so direct, between the great and where you are today is money.”

After meeting with the Berkeley County School District and Matt Sloan of The Daniel Island Company, O’Rourke attested that both parties want to collaborate with the city. They want to partner with land deals right now.

O’Rourke noted that Cainhoy’s tract offers one of the biggest land grabs for the Parks Master Plan. He also noted that Berkeley County Government is in the process of discussing a half-cent sales tax program that could make things monetarily advantageous for all entities.

“It’s bringing back these facilities that have been neglected,” O’Rourke added. “…If you can get those back, I think your citizens will be real, real happy.”

O’Rourke concluded that each district’s needs are equal in importance and that there is no priority from a city budgetary perspective in terms of maintenance for parks’ needs versus wants.

Council’s next meeting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 17, in-person at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

Editor’s note: This is a developing council story that will be further explored in the coming month.