City considers remedy for ‘grave’ situation

The City of Charleston, a place renowned and beloved for its history, does not currently have any authority in its code of ordinances to stop development for permitted projects where potential burials may be present onsite.

In fact, last May when advocates for the McDowell/Old Ruins Cemetery and an adjacent African American burial site on the Cainhoy peninsula expressed concerns that there could be unmarked graves in an area permitted for residential development in the Oak Bluff subdivision, there was little, if anything, the city could do. But soon they may have a bit more power to intervene.

Charleston City Council took up the first reading of a new cemetery ordinance at the Aug. 17 meeting on Daniel Island. The vote passed unanimously in short fashion and with no dissension.

The second and final readings are expected to take place when council gathers again on Sept. 14. The proposed ordinance, if passed, will give the city the authority to issue a stop work order to a developer or property owner if there are suspected “known or probable” gravesites where ground disturbing activity is planned.

“It could be depressions that are consistent with an unmarked grave, or other physical things, including potentially documentation, maybe a map comes to light that suggests that an area 100 yards off an existing cemetery was the location where African Americans in the community had been laid to rest at one time,” stated Robert Summerfield, the city’s director of planning, preservation and sustainability.

Once a stop work order is issued, further study would take place to investigate the claims.

Currently, situations like this must be directed to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In the case involving Oak Bluff, it was ultimately determined that no graves were in the path of development and work was allowed to continue. The new cemetery ordinance would allow concerned parties to take the matter directly to the city, which officials say could save time.

“It allows us as a city to be more proactive and immediate in protecting these potential sites,” Summerfield added.

According to Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, the new provision would provide the city with important oversight and offer a new system of checks and balances.

“It also puts into place processes by which the developer will work with appropriate city departments and other agencies that may be deemed appropriate,” such as DHEC and the State Historic Preservation Office, Delcioppo said. “Only once all processes have been rectified will the city ‘sign off’ and allow development to resume. Should the processes not be followed, the developer is subject to penalties.”

For Delcioppo, whose district includes Daniel Island and much of the Cainhoy peninsula, taking proper care of those laid to rest is a collective responsibility.

“This issue became so important to me after seeing the looks of devastation in residents’ eyes and hearing heartbreak in their voices,” said Delcioppo, referencing comments expressed to her from advocates for the McDowell/Old Ruins cemetery. “It was difficult to process what I was hearing and seeing, and I just couldn’t shake the uneasiness with which all of this left me. My mind replayed over and over two things: One: You wouldn’t want this to happen to your family; you can’t let it happen to another. Two: A respect for life is a respect for life in all of its phases.”

The new ordinance is not intended to make building in the city more complicated for developers, Delcioppo added. “Nor is it something to be feared,” she said. “Our goal is to work with developers and those taking on renovations to make sure those who rest here are properly cared for and tended to.”

Ultimately, the city hopes to create an inventory of grave sites, along with mapping, that can be updated in real time when new discoveries are made.