City Council candidates answer questions ahead of special election

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, voters in the City of Charleston District 1 — which includes Daniel Island, Cainhoy and parts of the downtown area roughly bordered between Calhoun, Broad and King streets and the harbor — will go to the polls to elect a new councilperson to fill the seat vacated by Marie Delcioppo when she resigned Oct. 13, 2021.

Five residents are vying for the nonpartisan position. Learn more about the candidates, their leadership styles, objectives, how they deal with conflict, and what improvements they seek while in office.

Please note that all candidates were given the same word counts for each question — some answered briefly and some opted to use the total amount of space offered. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order according to last name.

Candidate: Tony Fogle

Neighborhood: Simmons Park

Occupation: Retired/Public Servant

Q: Imagine you’ve just completed your second full term on city council and have decided to retire from office. In your farewell note to your staff, what would you highlight as your top three major accomplishments while in office?

A: It’s been an honor to have held this position and to have accomplished the goals we set out to in the beginning of our campaign. An investment to our community that could not have been met without all of you. Accomplishing our goals of making our city safer, holding our leaders accountable, and restoring the history of our city. I want to thank all our public safety employees and those in our community who have become more involved with our law enforcement. Thanks to you, we can go out at night and not feel threatened. Thank you to all our residents for their patience while we transitioned our road infrastructure to make it a safer and better place for all. Through transparency and communication we were able to work efficiently to hold our leaders accountable for their actions. Communication is key when working together to solve problems in a fair and reasonable resolve. By bringing back the importance of preservation of our city’s history, we were able to educate the community about our plantations, street names, and much more. Thank you all for respecting the history of our sites and monuments. May God bless you all and our city.

Q: What’s your leadership style and how will you work with other council members and the mayor to achieve your objectives?

A: I have a democratic style of leadership. I believe in everyone collaborating to share ideas and opinions. I will encourage members to be more transparent with our citizens in the decision-making process. Bringing everyone, including traditionally excluded individuals in groups, into an environment to encourage diversity and inclusion. We need to be more open in our communication to solve issues that may be overlooked. Through open communication and meeting the needs of the citizens, we will work together to achieve our objectives. We are not just council members, but voices representing those citizens and employees that we serve.

Q: How do you intend to respond and make decisions about divisive issues, such as mask mandates or the removal of statues from public areas?

A: I intend to respond in complete transparency about what is best for our citizens. I am open to hear where our community stands on issues regarding mask mandates or removal of statues from public areas. I am just a voice for the people. WE must include the opinions of the community and hear what our people have to say. We need to be more considerate of our citizens’ wants and desires when it comes to these decisions. We need to be more respectful of how they feel about mandates and historical sites.

Q: What new improvements do you see that would be beneficial to the city of Charleston and to Daniel Island specifically in terms of growth, infrastructure and overall quality of life?

A: In order to preserve our quality of life in Ansonborough and Daniel Island, we must increase our police presence. We need to maintain fully staffed police teams, reinstate our horse-mounted patrol unit and traffic enforcement unit. We must budget plans through state, federal, or local grants to build more firehouses and police substations on Daniel Island. We need to work with state and federal authorities in receiving grants for safer intersections, pedestrian and bike crosswalks, repaving our roadways on Daniel Island, installing better lighting at intersections, and improving our traffic congestion with the completion of I-526. We need to promote community policing, public safety awareness, and safety classes for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in our community. I want to oversee the completion of the boat ramp facility that has been put off for years. By increasing the importance of these improvements, we can enhance our overall quality of life in our city.

Candidate: Jen Gibson

Neighborhood: Beresford Hall

Occupation: Board of Directors, Trident Literacy Association

Q: Imagine you’ve just completed your second full term on city council and have decided to retire from office. In your farewell note to your staff, what would you highlight as your top three major accomplishments while in office?

A: After serving two full terms on council, my work will leave our city’s municipal services fully integrated with Berkeley County. Whether you need to know the appropriate way to dispose of a used sofa or which animal shelter is responsible for a lost pet, residents can easily find the correct information and contact details for the appropriate department. Our government employees now have the tools they need to provide critical services to residents efficiently.

Through careful zoning and annexation, I helped guide and balance new residential development, critical public safety infrastructure, and essential small businesses to serve our growing community. As a result, we now have a sustainable infrastructure plan and business zoning, so new residential development does not overburden existing schools, roads, grocery stores, and emergency services.

I am proud to have added new parks, walking trails, and increased multimodal transportation. It has never been safer to take a walk, ride a bike, or drive a golf cart on Daniel Island. In addition, residents who cannot drive can now get to doctor’s appointments, shop for groceries, and enjoy local dining and shopping options.

Q: What’s your leadership style and how will you work with other council members and the mayor to achieve your objectives?

A: My leadership style is simple, let trained experts do their jobs. I’ll provide opportunities for professionals with different points of view to present their ideas to the council, get the right people in the room, and synthesize their concepts into a strategy.

I have worked closely with the mayor and other council members for years on various issues. As a result, we have an established rapport, and I can hit the ground on day one to advocate for Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula residents. I am proud of the relationships I have built with our elected officials ranging from neighborhood association leaders to our state representatives, so that I can advocate for our needs. I was raised in the Lowcountry, graduated from the College of Charleston, and spent my entire professional career here, so I know the right people and organizations to get the job done.

Q: How do you intend to respond and make decisions about divisive issues, such as mask mandates or the removal of statues from public areas?

A: As elected officials, we need to listen to our constituents and understand what they need from us. Then, we need to find a solution that honors the needs of everyone. As a council, we can find compromises that address every resident’s concerns. Instead of engaging in divisive rhetoric, we can collaborate, and our policies will become an example to cities everywhere.

City council is a nonpartisan seat because culture wars don’t belong in municipal government. No council member should vote according to an ideology or agenda. When I decided to run for this seat, I understood that if I won, I would represent District 1, not a political party or ideology.

Q: What new improvements do you see that would be beneficial to the city of Charleston and to Daniel Island specifically in terms of growth, infrastructure and overall quality of life?

A: We need more affordable housing, better transportation, and better funding for our emergency services.

Affordable housing is a more significant issue than just the cost of the rent. We need to create policies that will provide affordable housing for a robust labor force in our area. We need cashiers, food and beverage workers, teachers, emergency workers, nurses, etc., to have a thriving economy and excellent quality of life in District 1. To grow our businesses and reduce commuting time, we need more housing options to attract a stable labor force.

Our transportation infrastructure is a nightmare. Our bridges are falling, roads are crumbling, commute times are rising, and it is almost impossible to leave the island without a car. We need a comprehensive redesign of our transportation infrastructure plans to meet the needs of our residents, including more walking and bike paths, more transit options, and creative road designs to minimize traffic in densely populated areas.

Lastly, we must find a better way to pay for the municipal services like firehouses and police officers needed to serve our growth without burdening taxpayers. Working with other government entities, nonprofits, and developers can ease the financial burden.

Candidate: Boyd Gregg

Neighborhood: Center Park

Occupation: Engineer

Q: Imagine you’ve just completed your second full term on city council and have decided to retire from office. In your farewell note to your staff, what would you highlight as your top three major accomplishments while in office?

A: Made an immediate and lasting impact on infrastructure for Daniel Island, downtown and the entire city.

Specifically road repaving, intersection improvements, bridge replacement/repair, and fixing flooding.

Protected tax dollars from wasteful spending, be it on construction contracts or non-essential projects, including opposing the flood wall project.

Helped return City Council’s focus and priority to problem-solving and away from hyper-partisan political agendas.

Q: What’s your leadership style and how will you work with other council members and the mayor to achieve your objectives?

A: Servant leadership. I would not ask anyone to do something I would not also be willing to do myself. I will respect other council members, regardless of political differences, while working to improve District 1 as well as the rest of the city. As a licensed professional engineer, I study issues and devise solutions to problems. I focus on delivering results, without attention or fanfare. I believe strongly that my goal oriented, solution-driven approach will be welcomed by fellow council members and help direct focus on problem-solving.

Q: How do you intend to respond and make decisions about divisive issues, such as mask mandates or the removal of statues from public areas?

A: It is difficult to respond or make a decision on a hypothetical divisive issue. I would begin by educating myself on the issue, with input from experts and people in our community, and make the best decision possible for our district, our tax dollars, and our future.

Q: What new improvements do you see that would be beneficial to the city of Charleston and to Daniel Island specifically in terms of growth, infrastructure and overall quality of life?

A: The Beresford Creek Bridge Replacement and signal improvements on Clements Ferry Road are the improvements that will likely have the greatest benefit to those in District 1. In addition, while there is going to be a fire station built when Beresford Run/Clements Ferry/Enterprise is reconfigured and signalized, which will greatly improve public safety, another first station is needed further up Clements Ferry Road around Point Hope. We also need to look at the staffing of Team 5 compared to the land mass they cover and be sure they are appropriately staffed and resourced.

With regards to the city overall, we have to fix flooding in Charleston. While flooding isn’t an issue for the Cainhoy peninsula, all of the city will be responsible for paying to fix flooding in Charleston. We have a duty to fix the flooding problems that plague our city. Flooding causes economic damage to homes and businesses, prevents access to a major health care center in our city, and reduces our quality of life.

Candidate: Shawn Pinkston

Neighborhood: Scott Park

Occupation: Attorney and founder of veteran-owned small business

Q: Imagine you’ve just completed your second full term on city council and have decided to retire from office. In your farewell note to your staff, what would you highlight as your top three major accomplishments while in office?

A: Thank you for working alongside me as we sought to improve our beloved city. We have accomplished much, but I want to highlight our work on Daniel Island Drive. We replaced the structurally unsound bridge and repaved the street. We also delivered on the long-standing promise of connecting Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road with a pedestrian/bike path.

We worked together to implement new technologies that synchronize our traffic lights and redesigned intersections. Now, we spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with our friends and loved ones.

It may be a small accomplishment, but is one that made countless children and parents smile — we found a way to make sure the bathrooms behind Daniel Island School remain unlocked!

We improved public safety by stopping the effort to reallocate police funding and built a fire station for the rapidly developing areas along Clements Ferry Road.

We rejected divisive political agendas while focusing on the core functions of city government — public safety and better roads and bridges. Together, we made Charleston a better place to call home!

Q: What’s your leadership style and how will you work with other council members and the mayor to achieve your objectives?

A: Leading from the front means engaging the public to determine and prioritize our collective goals. Honesty and transparency about my beliefs and positions are integral in building your trust. My leadership style involves bringing people together to gather input. I am decisive and accept responsibility for my decisions. Your participation and feedback are crucial to this process. Fellow members of the City Council will know our priorities and how we want to achieve them. The most rewarding aspect of volunteerism is making our community a better place — and we are all stakeholders in this process. As your elected representative, my job is to be the collective voice of District 1 and fight for needed improvements in our neighborhoods.

Q: How do you intend to respond and make decisions about divisive issues, such as mask mandates or the removal of statues from public areas?

A: Our country was founded on these words — that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. For the past two years, City Council has arbitrarily infringed upon our liberty by imposing mask mandates in our homes, our houses of worship, our schools, and our places of work. I do not support mask mandates and will vote against implementing them.

We should not retreat from the lessons of the past. Our entire history should be taught — not just the selective history chosen by those who are yelling the loudest. Any effort to remove statues should abide by state law, the process should be open and deliberate, and the public should be given ample time to speak on the issue.

Q: What new improvements do you see that would be beneficial to the city of Charleston and to Daniel Island specifically in terms of growth, infrastructure and overall quality of life?

A: In talking with hundreds of residents in the past month, traffic and noise are top concerns. As the widening of 526 moves forward, we should work with our state and federal officials to ensure sound barriers are installed and wider entrance/exit ramps are built. The widening of Clements Ferry Road has improved congestion but motorists will continue to confront bottlenecks if additional ramps and lanes are not built.

Basic infrastructure needs on Daniel Island and along Clements Ferry have been ignored. Our roads are full of potholes and have not been repaved since initial construction. A bridge has been structurally unsound for three years with construction months away. This impacts all Daniel Island residents because traffic will be diverted to Seven Farms. I will work to expedite the 12-month construction timeline. Road markings and crosswalks have faded and are not visible at night. Additional street lighting is needed along Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive. I support a bike/pedestrian path along Daniel Island Drive and Clements Ferry Road.

Cooperating with Berkeley County officials on infrastructure projects and public safety initiatives will enhance the quality of life for all residents on Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry Corridor.

Candidate: David Winkler

Neighborhood: Daniel Island

Occupation: CPA - retired

Q: Imagine you’ve just completed your second full term on city council and have decided to retire from office. In your farewell note to your staff, what would you highlight as your top three major accomplishments while in office?

A: From day one I will seek to wisely manage growth, protect taxpayers, and keep our city safe. I understand growth keeps a community relevant but unchecked growth can decrease the quality of life for residents. Managing growth starts with a comprehensive plan for the future, one that can be adapted and adjusted as the dynamics of the community change.

Similarly, meeting the objectives of a growing and diverse community demands pragmatic decisions grounded in sound financial principles. My 40-year career as a CPA will be invaluable in creating a plan for the future while protecting taxpayer resources.

But the bedrock of every vibrant community is safe neighborhoods. District 1’s explosive growth over the last decade has strained our emergency response services. As a strong supporter of our first responders, I hope we’ve addressed the financial and staffing shortages in public safety to ensure the community remains enjoyable for all.

Q: What’s your leadership style and how will you work with other council members and the mayor to achieve your objectives?

A: When I first started my CPA practice, I thought I was bulletproof and had all the answers. As I matured, I realized I didn’t even know all the questions. As a result, I learned to listen. Each councilmember, and every citizen has ideas and passions that are important to them. I will listen, question, seek answers, and render my best decision based upon what I have learned. My business background will guide me in making decisions that are practical, effective and pragmatic. My life’s experiences will guide me, and my faith will be my moral compass.

Q: How do you intend to respond and make decisions about divisive issues, such as mask mandates or the removal of statues from public areas?

A: As a councilmember, we will be presented with issues that are challenging, and can become divisive. Our role is to be willing to listen to the varied interests, and to make decisions that are based on moving our City forward. We are a vibrant City that has open arms for those that are willing to embrace the future. Ours is not to dwell on the decisions of the past, but to use what we have learned to build a cohesive community with a common goal of providing the opportunity to succeed. Good education leads to companies that are willing to invest, which leads to good jobs, which results in a prosperous community.

Q: What new improvements do you see that would be beneficial to the city of Charleston and to Daniel Island specifically in terms of growth, infrastructure and overall quality of life?

A: Our population growth has strained our infrastructure. We need to understand the implications of growth both in the present, and how it impacts 10-20 years in the future. How will expansion of I-526 impact the communities that have developed along its corridor? How will the residential development along Clements Ferry impact the required infrastructure to allow for efficient mobility? What are the amenities needed to provide a sense of community while adapting to the growth in population? These questions, and many more, will require forethought to proactively impact the well-being of all.