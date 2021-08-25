City Council chaos erupts over mask mandates

Decorum wasn’t the only thing that was lost at last week’s Aug. 17 Charleston City Council meeting held on Daniel Island. Protests and citizen outbursts made for a divisive atmosphere as council made decisions dealing with mask mandates and COVID-related health matters.

Emotions flared inside a packed gymnasium at the Daniel Island Recreation Center. There was just as much bedlam beyond the gym’s doors and metal detector, where an organized group of citizens were forced to wait for refusal to wear face coverings.

There wasn’t anything noticeably inflammatory on the city’s agenda to warrant a mob-sized crowd. However, less than 24 hours earlier the Charleston County School District Board held a special meeting and voted 8-1 to break from state legislation and require masks for anyone inside Charleston County schools from the first day of classes until Oct. 15.

Aug. 18 marked the first day of school for Charleston County. Half of the room consisted of parents and health care professionals advocating continued usage of face masks for children during school. The other half of the crowd consisted of parents who supported either pro-choice or no mask mandate enforceable by local government or a governing school district body.

The meeting lasted for more than five and a half hours, according to the timestamp on the city’s YouTube page. More than an hour of it was designated for citizen’s comments — of which 80 citizens were signed up to speak at 1-minute intervals.

After a bout of sheer pandemonium on both sides of the aisle — which included verbal insults, intentional interruptions calling for “time” during others’ speeches and body language that was theatrical and suggestively threatening — order was momentarily restored to allow council to carry out its course of business.

Race report, mask mandate, optional attendance

After a 10-minute recess in attempt to cool down a heated audience, council reconvened to discuss the adaptation of a new report titled “Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation.”

Council took a vote on whether or not to “receive” the report — a 557-page document with recommendations that include but are not limited to $100 billion in reparations for the city’s racist history, Critical Race Theory, The 1619 Project, increasing minimum wage to $16.41 and the reallocation of police funds.

The vote failed 6-7 — meaning council would not be sharing the report with its standing committees and therefore rendering the commission’s body of work moot. However, Mayor John Tecklenburg voiced that he would receive it and vowed that the report wouldn’t die in his possession.

Council took a vote on an emergency ordinance that would require masks inside public and private schools and daycares across the city. The age range applied to adults and children over 2 years old. The motion failed to garner two-thirds majority approval.

To conclude an evening full of drama and theater, council passed an emergency ordinance to suspend the requirement of councilmembers’ physical presence at meetings. Council now has the option to operate in person or virtual for the next 60 days unless rescinded or amended.