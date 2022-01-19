City Council special election results in runoff

Last week’s special election for Charleston City Council’s District 1 seat is still undecided. The seat will remain vacant for another week until a runoff is concluded on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The five-candidate race had a clear top vote-getter in Daniel Island resident Boyd Gregg, who received 35.5% of the vote. However, the consensus wasn’t more than half the majority with Daniel Island resident Shawn Pinkston receiving 22.9% of votes and the other three candidates combined accounted for approximately the other half of the votes.

When Berkeley and Charleston counties’ precincts began reporting their numbers, it became quite evident that the race would be heading to a runoff. What wasn’t a sure thing was who would be the second vote-getter. Pinkston edged out Charleston resident Jen Gibson by a handful of votes — literally just three.

The following are the official results with all precincts reporting from Berkeley and Charleston counties:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Boyd Gregg: 652 votes – 35.5%

Shawn Pinkston: 420 votes – 22.9%

Jen Gibson: 417 votes – 22.8%

David Winkler: 264 votes – 14.4%

Tony Fogle: 81 votes – 4.4%

Total number of votes: 1,836 (two blank votes)

Total registered: 14,519

Voter turnout: 12.65%

As for the runoff between Gregg and Pinkston, there is still a week left of campaigning. Before voters go to the polls for a second time, the candidates wanted to restate their platforms to their constituents.

Gregg, a 13-year resident of Daniel Island, identifies himself as an infrastructure engineer, family man, entrepreneur, and community volunteer. He helps municipalities solve complex infrastructure challenges in a fiscally responsible manner.

With this background, Gregg stresses that his expertise and skill set will help promote efficient government while delivering superior services for the people of Charleston.

“I spoke to the things that people in District 1 really care about, specifically infrastructure,” Gregg said. “I think that’s at the forefront of most people’s minds as a key priority for us in maintaining our quality of life as we deal with rapid growth in the Cainhoy peninsula and the flooding problems downtown.”

Additionally, the welfare of public safety personnel is a huge priority of Gregg’s. His objective is to make sure police and fire departments are well staffed and have the resources in District 1, which includes strengthening the staffing of Team 5 on Daniel Island.

When asked how Gregg would advise his children to vote in elections when they are eligible in the future, he replied “Get educated on the issues in the community that are important to you and then find a candidate that speaks to those things.”

Pinkston, a lawyer, small business owner and Army veteran, has also served as the president and vice president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association and on the boards of the Daniel Island Community Association, Rotary Club and the Exchange Club.

Pinkston’s agenda revolves around bettering communities, particularly the roads, in District 1. He wants to see that return on investment for quality of life through the use of taxpayers’ dollars.

Pinkston’s priorities include repaving Seven Farms Drive, the replacement of the ever aging Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island Drive, the widening of I-526 and the continued widening of Clements Ferry Road.

“People know I’m a fighter,” Pinkston said. “People know where I stand on the issues, I tell people where I stand on the issues and I’m willing to fight for those issues.”

When asked how Pinkston would advise his children to vote in elections when they are eligible in the future, he replied “Vote for the most well rounded candidate. Vote for the candidate that you believe best represents those values in which you believe and the candidate who is going to fight for those values. Look at their experience, background and community involvement.”

For more information about voting, visit charlestoncounty.org or berkeleycountysc.gov.