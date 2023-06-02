City cracks down on new downtown parking rules

If you’re planning a night out on the town in Charleston, make sure you’re not parking in a tow-away zone.

The City of Charleston Police Department has issued warnings to the public it will be cracking down on illegally parked cars on King Street.

New regulations will be enforced beginning Feb. 9 as Part of CPD’s King Street Public Safety Plan, which includes stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and changes in the street's traffic pattern.

The city of Charleston will ramp up enforcement and begin towing the illegally parked vehicles.

These rules prohibit street parking on King Street between Spring and John streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

After piloting the new parking rules for more than a year, the changes were made permanent in October, and signs were installed on parking meters to indicate no parking zones. However, due to ongoing compliance issues, the Charleston Police Department has requested increased enforcement measures to include towing, a request that was received by the Traffic & Transportation Committee of City Council and reported out to full City Council.

Motorists can expect to see towing enforcement start Feb. 9. These operations will also include warning flyers, meter bags, flashing message boards, blocking off empty spaces and distribution of information to surrounding businesses that those businesses can share with patrons and employees.

“Our goal is not to have to tow a single car,” said Charleston Police Department Captain Jason Bruder. “We hope that using a myriad of efforts to inform motorists of the rules will be successful, but we are prepared to tow cars if necessary to protect public safety.”

These changes will also improve cleanliness by increasing the efficiency of early morning street sweeping by the city’s Public Service Department.

Alternative, discounted parking for this area is available at the Visitor Center Garage, located at 63 Mary Street. This garage offers a $7 flat rate fee after 3 p.m. and a $5 flat rate fee after 5 p.m. The discounted evening rate ends at 3 a.m. and reverts to the regular garage rate ($1 per half hour). Additional parking at the $1 per half hour rate is available at the Midtown Garage (558 King Street) and Marion Square Garage (399 King Street).