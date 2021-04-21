City eases mask ordinance for wearers and violators

Restrictions regarding the wearing of face masks just got a little looser for the City of Charleston. The facial protection to lessen the spread of COVID-19 will be required in fewer places and there will be no monetary fines for violations.

At their April 13 meeting, the Charleston City Council voted 10-3 in favor of extending the city’s mask ordinance through May 13. However, the amended motion included ending fines and code enforcement for the mandate.

The ordinance requires masks be worn in city-owned buildings and circumstances when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be sustained. Although masks will not be required to be worn outdoors within city limits.

Establishments are no longer required to enforce mask wearing among staff; however, businesses, restaurants and places of worship reserve the right to uphold a mask policy at their own discretion.

Internally, the city disclosed there currently are zero cases among city employees. So far, data shows that 24% are fully vaccinated and 16% elected natural immunity.

Councilmember Keith Waring pushed for a show of hands to reveal how many members of council have received their COVID-19 vaccine. That did not take place because it’s a workplace violation under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Americans with Disabilities Act.

The most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that those who have been fully vaccinated can gather in small groups with others fully vaccinated.

“At this point, grown adults need to make their own decisions,” said Dan Riccio, director of the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism. “We need to move forward and put the onus on each individual if they feel safe or not.”

Under the latest guidelines from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, individuals ages 16 and older in South Carolina are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.