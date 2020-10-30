City encourages citizens to celebrate Halloween safely

With coronavirus cases on the rise and Halloween set for Saturday night, the city of Charleston is asking citizens to stay safe by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while celebrating the holiday this year.

The City recommends that trick or treaters practice the three "W"s: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.

In addition, when wearing a costume, please remember that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. According to the CDC, “a costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.”

And, of course, anyone who may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not participate in activities or give candy out to trick or treaters.

This year, the CDC also recommends a number of low-risk alternatives to trick or treating, such as carving pumpkins and displaying them, decorating the house, doing a scavenger hunt where children look for Halloween themed items while walking outdoors at a safe distance and more.

For more ideas on how to safely celebrate the holiday, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.

And please send your Halloween photos to our editor, Boots Gifford, by Sunday, November 1 at 9 p.m. so we can include them in next week’s copy of the paper. You can send your photos to: boots@thedanielislandnews.com.