City issues FAQ on face mask ordinance

The city of Charleston’s face mask ordinance, which requires people to wear face coverings in public areas throughout the city, including Daniel Island and Cainhoy, went in to effect last week, July 1. The goal of wearing face masks is to reduce risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19.

If you are still not sure about when or where to wear a mask, the city released the following FAQ to help people comply.

FAQ FROM THE CITY OF CHARLESTON:

Q: Why do I need to wear a mask?

A: According to Center for Disease Control (“CDC”), everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill, which means that they may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks. These aerosols can remain suspended in the air for up to three (3) hours and be transmitted at least thirteen (13) feet.

Masks are effective in blocking or at least limiting your exposure to these contagious viral droplets and particles. Because we do not always know who is infected (many coronavirus cases are asymptomatic), you should also wear a face covering to protect others.

Q: What kind of mask should I wear?

A: The CDC recommends people wear washable cloth coverings to ensure there are enough surgical and N95 masks for medical workers.

Here’s a breakdown of how common masks work.

Cloth face coverings, bandannas, and DIY masks: Homemade face coverings don’t stop you from inhaling potentially infected particles, but they provide a barrier that may prevent the spread of droplets by asymptomatic individuals. When worn correctly, these masks also keep the wearer’s face clean and reduce the likelihood that people will touch their faces.

Surgical masks: Also known as medical and procedure masks, these are used in hospitals to reduce the number of potential contaminants that mask wearers release into the immediate environment. These loose-fitting masks can protect against large splashes of droplets.

Q: Where can I get a face covering?

A: Face coverings are widely available at retailers in the City of Charleston. You can also use a bandana, scarf or piece of fabric as a face covering. Here is information from the Centers for Disease Control on how to make and wear face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-cloth-face-covering.html.

Q: What are the consequences for not wearing a face covering?

A: The enforcement of this ordinance is not designed to be punitive. Enforcement will begin with education and a warning before issuance of a citation with a fine of $50.00.

Q: Who enforces this ordinance?

A: City of Charleston Livability Code Enforcement Officers are responsible for enforcement. With the exception of their own employees, businesses shall not have responsibility for enforcement but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing patrons of face covering requirements.

Q: What is the proper way to wear masks?

A: The World Health Organization has provided the following guidelines for effectively wearing a face mask:

• Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water.

• Cover your mouth and nose with the mask. If using a surgical mask, pinch the stiff border at the top to mold around your nose for a secure fit.

• Avoid touching the mask while using it. If you do, clean your hands immediately.

Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp.

• To remove the mask, take it off from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; and wash or sanitize your hands.

• Do not share masks.

• Disposable masks can be re-used if you are careful not to contaminate the inside. Storing them in a small brown paper bag is a good way to keep them clean in between uses.

• Cloth masks should be washed daily.

Q: When did the City of Charleston’s Face Mask ordinance go into effect?

A: 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, July, 1, 2020.

Q: When does the requirement expire?

A: The ordinance is in effect until August 26, 2020.

Q: Do kids have to wear face coverings?

A: Children under 10 years old are exempt from the face covering requirement, provided that adults accompanying children ages two through 10 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment or food service establishment.

Q: I have a medical exemption. Do I need a doctor’s note?

A: No, those who cannot wear face coverings due to a medical, mental health, developmental condition, inability to remove the face mask without assistance or anyone who cannot wear face coverings under CDC guidance, do not have to have a doctor’s note and are not required to produce one.

Q: Why are churches exempt from the requirement of face coverings?

A: While the use of face coverings and physical distancing at church is highly recommended, it is not included in the ordinance due to federal protections.

Q: Do I have to wear a face covering while outdoors?

A: No, face coverings are not required while exercising, walking or spending time outside as long as physical distancing of six feet is maintained between you and anyone that is not a part of your household. If you’re walking or exercising outside with members of your own household, you do not need to wear a face covering even if you are within six feet from one another.

Q: Do I have to wear a mask while exercising indoors, such as at a gym or yoga studio?

A: Yes. Face coverings are required in any building open to the public. Unless you have a health reason, you should wear a mask while inside a gym, yoga studio, or other such facility.

Q: Do I have to wear a face covering while swimming?

A: No, face coverings are not required while swimming, but physical distancing should be maintained. Face coverings are required in locker rooms.

Q: Do I have to wear a face covering while shopping?

A: Yes, face coverings are required while entering, exiting, waiting in line to enter, and while inside places of business including, but not limited to, grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies, health care facilities, restaurants and bars (including outdoor seating for such facilities), gyms and similar facilities.

Q: Do I have to wear a face covering while at a bar or restaurant?

A: Yes, face coverings are required while entering, exiting, waiting for a table and ordering. Face coverings can be removed while eating or drinking but must be worn otherwise. If a patron is not seated at their table or at the bar, a face covering is required.

Q: Are restaurant employees only working in the kitchen required to wear masks?

A: Yes. Although the kitchen may not necessarily be considered “open to the public,” if the individual cannot maintain a distance of six feet or more from another individual, then the mask would be required. OSHA has also recommended all kitchen chefs and staff wear masks. This information can be found at: https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA4045.pdf.

Q: Do I have to wear a face covering at work?

A: If you interact with the public while at work, a face covering is required, otherwise face coverings are not required in private, individual offices. You should consider wearing a mask when in the common areas such as hallways, elevators, and bathrooms, even if you are not interacting with the public.

Q: Do I have to wear a face covering in my car?

A: No, face coverings are not required while inside a personal or commercial vehicle that is not a public transportation vehicle, taxi, or ride sharing service. It is recommended to wear a face covering if you cannot maintain six feet of physical distancing between you and someone who is not a member of your household.

Q: Can I carry a concealed weapon and wear a face covering?

A: Yes, face coverings can be worn while carrying a concealed weapon provided you have a concealed weapons permit. If a crime is committed while concealing your identity with a face covering of any kind, it may be an aggravating factor at the time of sentencing if convicted for that crime.

Q: Does this Ordinance apply to my wedding?

A: Yes. Face coverings are required in any building open to the public and while interacting with people in outdoor spaces. Masks are not required when eating, drinking, or smoking, or in outdoor or unenclosed areas where social distancing of at least six (6) feet from all other people can be maintained. Masks are also not required when interacting with members of the same household. For example, a bride and groom would not be required to wear a mask, so long as no non-household member was within six (6) feet distance of them.

Q: I am a photographer, do my clients have to wear a mask?

A: Maybe. There is no exception for photography. Face coverings are required in any building open to the public and while interacting with people in outdoor spaces. However, no mask is required when individuals are with members of their own household. For example, if a photographer wore a mask and was six feet separated from members of a household, the household members would not be required to wear a mask.