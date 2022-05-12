City launches new pilot program to tackle underage drinking

The City of Charleston is launching a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The six-month pilot will allow up to 31 King Street area bars and restaurants to use Intellicheck, Inc and its identity verification mobile technology application. Twenty-four businesses have committed to participating in the program so far. The partnership officially kicks off today.

Intellicheck’s ID verification technology has proven to be more than 99% accurate in authenticating IDs in under a second using existing mobile devices or point-of-sale scanners.

The program is being underwritten by the city of Charleston and Explore Charleston with Intellicheck contributing the state-of-the-art technology solution at a sharply reduced cost. Participating area businesses will use the same tool currently being used by the city of Charleston Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, in addition to other law enforcement agencies across the country. The goal of the program is to eliminate underage drinking in the King Street area.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds welcomes the program, “Putting a stop to underage drinking is a critical component of our larger King Street safety plan. Like SLED and many other law enforcement agencies, CPD already uses the Intellicheck system, and I look forward to working with our area businesses to put these scanners in the hands of the bar and restaurant employees who need them most.”

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the partnership provides a dynamic solution to the problems caused by the use of high-tech fake IDs. Lewis explained fake IDs have become so sophisticated that even the most seasoned law enforcement officers cannot distinguish them from a legitimate ID with a visual inspection.

“These high-tech fake IDs are widely available at little cost on the web and it’s a daunting problem for law enforcement agencies because a large number of these fake IDs are coming from China. It’s like whack-a-mole. As soon as they shut down a major provider, they pop back up with a slightly different name and web address. This partnership is a unifying force that provides an effective solution to the challenges driven by fake IDs,” said Lewis.

Charleston City Councilmember Mike Seekings explained the city’s decision, “We've looked into several options to help our King Street bars and restaurants meet the fake ID challenge, and Intellicheck was clearly the winner. This is a proven-effective technology, and I'm proud that Charleston is leading the way with this pilot program to make it available to our local businesses.”

“Preventing underage drinking is a shared responsibility,” said El Jefe owner Roy Neal. “And thanks to this program, our local small business owners will soon be able to play a major role in keeping our kids, and our streets, safe.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg had praise for all involved, “I'd like to thank Intellicheck, Explore Charleston and all the participating local businesses. This is a remarkably promising initiative, and a powerful example of what we can achieve when we work in partnership with our residents and small business owners to help keep our city safe.”