City-run tennis courts, pools free to residents 90 and older

Age is just a number, unless you’re a senior citizen in the City of Charleston who partakes in tennis or swimming. It pays to be older because these pastimes just became free of charge for some.

Earlier this month, the city’s Recreation Committee met on Sept. 6 to consider free annual passes for swimmers and tennis players over the age of 90 at city pools and tennis centers. City council passed the proposal unanimously and the measure goes into effect immediately this week.

In 1991, council considered a similar benefit for city employees that eventually went moot. In the last few weeks, Recreation Department director Laurie Yarbrough has received multiple requests to provide a free annual pass to senior citizens. She didn’t let the opportunity pass by for another 30 years.

“That’s the poster of what parks and recreation are,” Yarbrough said. “It’s having a great place, an affordable place, a safe place, an easy to get to place to go exercise and stay young.”

The city-run tennis centers include Charleston Tennis Center and Maybank Tennis Center on James Island. An annual tennis pass for a senior resident (age 60-89) is $70 for hardcourts and $210 for clay courts.

The city-run pools include MLK, Jr. Pool downtown, W.L. Stephens Pool in West Ashley, Herbert Hasell Pool downtown and James Island Pool. An annual swim pass is $50 for a senior resident (age 55-89.)

There are no city-run tennis centers or pools on Daniel Island, according to Yarbrough. However, senior residents on the island who are eligible are free to use the city’s facilities at no charge.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Yarbrough continued. “We can certainly celebrate those folks. I don’t think it’s that much of a cost loss for us, it’s actually more of a thing to say ‘Hey I hope I make it to 90 and save myself that $100.’”

Yarbrough was inspired by a 94-year-old resident who swims four mornings every week. She said even though the free pass only impacts a finite amount of residents it’s the gesture that counts.

“It’s a great way of saying ‘Hey our seniors have been exercising and coming out with us and we want to celebrate them,’” Yarbrough added.