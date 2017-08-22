City to sell portion of DI land to Ports Authority for $1.5 million

The South Carolina State Ports Authority (SCPA) needs “a small sliver” of land on the southern tip of Daniel Island for dredging - and the City of Charleston is ready to sell it to them. For $1.5 million.

Early last week, Charleston City Council passed an ordinance authorizing Mayor John Tecklenburg to execute on behalf of the city a purchase and sale agreement with the SCPA pertaining to approximately 46 acres of land the city owns on Daniel Island. The property, designated as “Parcel EE/Phase 2,” is located in an area that was once designated as a “buffer zone” between a previously proposed Global Gateway port (the idea was later scrapped) and the present day Daniel Island community. The area was described in city documents as consisting mostly of “marsh and highland.”

The SCPA has used its land on Daniel Island to deposit dredge materials gleaned from Charleston Harbor maintenance for many years. The new purchase will bring their total dredge containment acreage on the island to 968, noted Erin Dhand, SCPA manager of corporate communications and community affairs.

The Ports Authority is in the midst of a harbor deepening project to meet the depth requirements of a growing number of vessels calling on Charleston, stated a press release on their website. Once complete, the improvements will make Charleston the deepest harbor on the East Coast. The South Carolina General Assembly has reportedly set aside $300 million for the project, which will ultimately deliver a channel depth of 52 feet.

“This [purchase from the City of Charleston] is the last step in completing our dredge disposal requirements on Daniel Island,” stated Dhand.

Charleston City Councilman Gary White, a Daniel Island resident, believes the deal is mutually advantageous.

“My understanding is the SPA intends to use all their land on the southern end of Daniel Island for spoilage for the next 100 years,” said White. “So given that fact and the fact that the city’s parcel has soil conditions that are best described as ‘black mayonnaise’ and is not suitable to build on, it only makes sense for the city to sell the asset.”

The proceeds from the sale, continued White, will be used towards the construction of the island’s new, indoor recreation facility at Governors Park.

“This transaction is the beginning stage of putting the funding mechanisms together for the community center,” he said. “The port needs the property, and the city had no use for it. But we do have a need for $1.5 million in cash to build our community center. This is a win-win for everyone, and will ensure our continued progress on building the DI Recreation and Community Center.”

According to the purchase and sale agreement between the city and the SCPA, the anticipated close date for the land transaction is expected to take place by September 30. With the necessary approvals now in place, the mayor will work with the city’s legal staff to finalize the sale, said White.