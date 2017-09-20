City trash collection schedules modified for Hurricane Irma recovery

As part of the City of Charleston’s ongoing Hurricane Irma recovery efforts, trash and construction and demolition waste collection is taking place on a modified collection schedule.

Trash collection, which includes vegetative debris such as leaves, twigs, grass clippings, etc., for the peninsula and Pinefield Drive area (Cainhoy) is running one week behind schedule.

Collection in areas serviced by Carolina Waste, including West Ashley outside I-526 and Johns Island, is running on its regular schedule. Crews will collect as much trash as they are able, and will conduct an additional sweep of these areas next week to collect any remaining trash.

Trash collection throughout all other areas of the city is running on a two-day delay. Crews anticipate returning to their normal collection schedule by Monday, Sept. 25.

A separate crew is working across the peninsula collecting construction and demolition waste, which includes items like furniture, carpeting, or duct work that incurred damage from the storm. This crew is currently servicing the peninsula, and will then move to other areas that experienced flooding during the storm. Construction and demolition waste collection will take place in three full sweeps, covering all parts of the city, with the final sweep scheduled to take place on Oct. 25.

Mike Metzler, the City of Charleston Public Service Department’s deputy director of operations said, “I’d like to commend our collection and streets and sidewalks crews who, since the storm, have been working extra days and longer hours to help our city return to normal. These recovery efforts have been a tremendous undertaking, but these crews have taken on the challenge with remarkable determination and a great work ethic.”

Residents should note that any unmarked trash or debris left curbside will be collected by crews. Any items not meant for collection should be properly marked or removed from the curb.

To report damage from Tropical Storm Irma to the City of Charleston, visit http://gis.charleston-sc.gov/irma/report-damage/. Reports go directly to the city department best suited to respond.

Residents who prefer to report by phone may call 843-973-7219.

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) is encouraging community members to clean up debris in yards and in front of homes. Any downed city street trees, which are located between the curb and sidewalk, should be reported to the City of Charleston Urban Forestry Division Manager Danny Burbage at BURBAGED@charleston-sc.gov or (843) 724-7416. If these city street trees are not down but do have broken or hazardous limbs, homeowners can clear the limbs if they feel comfortable doing so, according to the POA. If not, they may be reported to Danny Burbage.

Additionally, the POA’s new “report a problem” email address - reportaproblem@dicommunity.org - is now up and running.