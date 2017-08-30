City TRC reviews DI/Cainhoy plans

Proposed plans for a 28,000 square foot, three-story commercial building at 297 Seven Farms Drive, in between Orlando’s and Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island, went before the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) for a preliminary review on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

During the review, committee members requested more information and that a few changes be made, according to Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) President Clyde Rush.

“Specifically, they requested the plan be revised and resubmitted to include a construction activity application,” stated Rush in an email. According to Rush, the TRC also asked for a number of other documents and studies, including a comprehensive stormwater pollution prevention plan, a Storm Designs Standards Manual checklist, and a traffic impact study.

The project is scheduled to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals - Site Design (BZA-SD) on Sept. 6 with the following requests: (1) Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of three grand trees; (2) Request a special exception from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of three grand trees; and (3) Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to omit the 15 protected trees per acre requirement.

If community members have any objections or concerns about the revisions, Rush emphasized the importance of attending a future meeting.

“I recommended to the [Daniel Island Architectural Review Board] that the developer consider delaying the BZA-SD request, but have not received any indication that this might happen,” stated Rush. “Thus, if DI residents have concerns about this project as it pertains to the tree removal, they should plan on attending the Sept. 6 BZA-SD meeting.”

The TRC also reviewed concept plans for a portion of the Mixed Use Zone in the Cainhoy Planned Unit Development (PUD), according to Principal Planner for the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals Eric Schultz.

“[It will] create lots and public streets,” said Schultz. “[The plans] will return to TRC for additional review and will need Planning Commission review and approval.”

The Design Review Board (DRB) agenda for Sept. 4 and the TRC agenda for Sept. 7 both have issues that impact Daniel Island.

On the DRB agenda is a request for the conceptual approval of the design for the construction on the proposed new three story commercial building at 297 Seven Farms Drive. The DRB is also expected to take up a request for conceptual approval of the design for the new construction and renovation of the existing Publix supermarket on Daniel Island.

On the TRC agenda are three items impacting the island: (1) Phase 2 construction plans for 28 homes on Rhoden Island; (2) Phase 2 construction plans for roads on Rhoden Island; and (3) Construction plans for a new hotel at 160 Fairchild St.