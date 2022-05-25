City's July 4 celebration to feature free concert, fireworks

Earlier this week Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the details of the city of Charleston’s upcoming free celebration in honor of Independence Day weekend.

The free community event will take place at the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park - home of the Charleston RiverDogs - the evening of July 2. The celebration will feature a concert by the Charleston Symphony followed by a fireworks display, supported by The Charleston Place.

The event is free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Tickets are available for citizens to claim at charlestonarts.org.