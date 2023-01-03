Classroom Heroes

Excellent educators bring out the best in their students and prepare them for the future. Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary, and Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High schools all contain classrooms full of amazing teachers. Five educators from these local Berkeley County schools exemplify educational excellence and were recently honored as 2023 Teachers of the Year.

Ashley Boone - Daniel Island School

Daniel Island School fourth-grade teacher Ashley Boone wanted to be a teacher since she was in the second grade. “I feel that God blessed me with this talent, and it is what he designed me to do. It has been one of my greatest passions and biggest accomplishments! I have been teaching for 17 years and this is my 10th year teaching at Daniel Island School.”

Boone is extremely proud of the Daniel Island School. “My school has the best kids and community. They surround us with support every year, and the kids come to school eager to learn. The parents, children, and school community become like family over the years, and they really support teachers.”

Building lasting connections with her students is one of the best things about her job. “My favorite thing is the relationships I make with students every year, and the fact they come by my room every morning even before going upstairs to middle school. They still write me notes, bring treats to me, and greet me with hugs first thing in the morning even though they aren’t in fourth grade anymore.”

Boone encourages her students to love learning. “This instills in them the excitement to where they want to come to school every day! They love knowing how much you love them, and they will literally melt your heart daily. My philosophy is to teach them to love, and they will love to learn! ”

Boone’s classroom is always filled with joy and a lot of learning. “We are loud, spontaneous, hard workers and at the end of the day the kids always say, ‘How did this day go by so fast?’ I say, ‘Time flies when you’re having fun!’”

Boone is eager to represent the Daniel Island School as their teacher of the year. “I feel so honored to be teacher of the year and so loved. It has brought me so much joy knowing that I make a difference in not only the children’s lives around me, but the teachers too. I’m very excited that this is my year to shine brighter and that my light has been seen.”

Jillian White - Cainhoy Elementary School

Jillian White, first-grade teacher at Cainhoy Elementary School, decided to become a teacher as a senior in high school after taking a course where she worked in a fourth-grade classroom helping students with reading and math. “I fell in love with watching students learn and grow and after that experience I never dreamed of being anything else other than a teacher. Eight years of teaching later and I still feel the same way.”

Each school day White starts off with a positive welcome. “A typical day in my classroom begins with me greeting each student with ‘good morning’ as they enter the classroom. I think it is important to greet each student to set the tone of the day.”

White loves watching students learn and succeed. “It’s so easy to get lost in the paperwork of teaching that many lose track of what matters-the students.”

She strives to treat each student as an individual. “My philosophy of teaching is that every student and every class is different, and it is important to create a learning environment that encourages all students to grow physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally. It is my job to create such an environment so that students feel safe to share ideas and take risks.”

Her favorite part about being a teacher is the students. “I love watching them grow as learners and being an influence in their lives. It is very fulfilling to be able to make such a difference in the lives of my students.”

There are many qualities White feels that make Cainhoy Elementary an exceptional place to work. “There are a lot of things that I could say about Cainhoy that are special, but the most special things about Cainhoy is the small size and the closeness between everyone at the school. Small schools are few and far between, so I feel very fortunate to have my Cainhoy family.”

White is humbled by her award. “It feels great to be recognized for all of the hard work, agony, and self-doubt that goes along with being a great teacher. This is a very special award and I feel grateful.”

Jessica Moss - Philip Simmons Elementary School

Philip Simmons Elementary School art teacher Jessica Moss’ goal is to teach students to be confident lifelong learners and provide them with skills to help them grow. “I try to create lessons focused on process-driven art rather than product-driven, to give them a range of techniques and the chance to use those skills to solve challenges making their own decisions.”

Moss was inspired to become an educator by the teachers and professors in her life and is in her 12th year as a public school instructor. “My success as a teacher is based on practice, my school community, and growing from my own mistakes. I am a much stronger educator now than I was a decade ago and hope to continue to improve as I continue to learn. That is why it is so important for schools to keep experienced teachers in the profession.”

Moss worked in several different schools in the district, but PSE is her favorite. “Every teacher cares so much about their students, and there is so much energy put into making inspirational experiences for them. The students are constantly building and creating and solving problems. I receive plenty of support from the administration and my colleagues for new projects, and I am able to provide other teachers with assistance and supplies in theirs.”

As an art teacher she finds joy in her students’ accomplishments. “My favorite moments happen when a student lights up with pride at what they’ve created, or excitedly shows off their work at an art show. Sometimes I will run into a former student who has gone onto middle or high school, and they recognize me and tell me they’re still making art, and I can see my own efforts still contributing to their future.”

Moss says being chosen teacher of the year by her colleagues is the highest honor. “I have so much respect for the work they do and the effort they put into their classes every single day, so for them to recognize my own work makes me feel incredibly proud. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without their help and hard work.”

Lexie Benardot - Philip Simmons Middle School

Philip Simmons Middle School teacher Lexie Benardot has been teaching for over 17 years. One of her favorite things about teaching is watching students succeed and being a part of their success. “Helping others experience success is exciting. I hope that I can inspire and motivate my students, setting a positive example for the future.”

Benardot’s goal is to make sure students have fun while they learn. “Kids are very perceptive, they can feel your energy, and will reciprocate whatever you are putting out. Creating opportunities for student leadership is key. As a middle school teacher, I am privileged to teach students who are enthusiastic and capable but are still impressionable sponges.”

She added, “As the Renaissance Program Coordinator for my school, I help students become leaders by setting high expectations for academic success, while allowing them to have a voice and choice with how we celebrate student accomplishments – letting them plan and execute parties and rallies, which creates a sense of community and an atmosphere that school is fun.”

Most days you’ll probably hear her classroom before seeing it. “I usually have music on, especially when it is a studio workday. Music is a mood transformer, often students end up singing and dancing into class, or singing while they work…It’s really fun to watch them work and give constructive criticism – they are receptive, and the atmosphere is like family.”

For Benardot, the middle school is a warm and welcoming place with everyone working to help students achieve. “Our administration is just awesome. If a teacher wants to do something to help the achievements of our students, they will find a way to make it happen. It is a privilege to carry on the values of our namesake, extending grace and kindness, and to work to the best of your ability always.”

Benardot believes in celebrating accomplishments and is honored by being recognized. “I feel like I have grown and worked hard as an educator. I am grateful for the faith my school has in me to help our students achieve great things.”

Joe Casagranda - Philip Simmons High School

Philip Simmons High School math teacher Joe Casagranda believes the goal of education is to help build self-confidence and help students find their current life path. As a teacher he strives to instill students with a positive attitude, patience, and a love for math. “It is the greatest feeling to be able to see my students persevere working through difficult math content. Seeing them become more confident in their critical thinking and problem-solving skills is especially rewarding.”

Casagranda always loved to learn so teaching was a natural fit. “Whether it is inspiring a student to join an extracurricular activity or providing them resources to work through problems they are having outside of the classroom, I strive wholeheartedly to make a similar impact on students as my teachers have made on my life.”

Currently in the middle of his fourth year of teaching at Philip Simmons High School, he is grateful for the support from the administration, teachers, and staff. “One thing that sets Philip Simmons High apart from other schools I have worked in is the sense of support I feel from the administration team, fellow teachers and staff. The sense of community at PSHS encourages collaboration within and between subject areas. I am able to think creatively and take educated risks in my approaches of delivering math content.”

Casagranda treasures his relationship with students. “My absolute favorite thing about being a teacher is building a positive rapport with my students. One other thing I love about my job is collaborating with my colleagues on the best teaching practices and sharing great things going on in my classroom.”

Casagranda also spends time outside his math class working with student organizations at PSHS. “I have the privilege of working with the choral and theater departments with after-school rehearsals and operating the sound board at performances throughout the school year.”

The math teacher is grateful for the honor of being named the high school’s teacher of the year. “It still feels a bit unreal to be the 2023 Philip Simmons High School Teacher of the Year. I am so thankful for the opportunity to represent the amazing teachers at PSHS throughout the next couple of years as a member of the teacher forum.”