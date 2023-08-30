A clean sweep

It was just over a decade ago when Andrea Kelly and her children were cleaning up trash along the Daniel Island shoreline. Every week or so, the family would head out on their own with trash bags, cleaning up the area so that their dog could wade freely in the water. One day a gentleman approached Kelly, saying, “I’m so glad to see the beach sweep is back on Daniel Island!” Not knowing what it was, Kelly set out to learn about the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the state’s largest one-day volunteer waterway cleanup event held every year. She went home, reached out to the Consortium’s coastal coordinator, and according to Kelly, the rest is history.

If you know Kelly, you know she protects the environment, especially the water and everything that lives in its fragile ecosystem. For the past 10 years, she organized and coordinated the annual Daniel Island River/Beach Sweep, in conjunction with the international clean-up effort that takes place the same day. Her background in marine science and passion for ecosystem conservation is evident in her daily life, as she also works on the Sea Turtle Patrol Team and volunteers at the South Carolina Aquarium as an education guide.

“My father instilled in me at a very young age that if you don’t protect and respect what you love, it will not be there for you in the future,” she said.

This isn’t just a passion project for Kelly; this is a lifestyle that has gained momentum and results. Her efforts have drastically improved the cleanliness of the island. The last Beach/River Sweep in 2021 cleared 175 pounds of garbage from marshlands and coastal areas around Daniel Island. The DI Beach/River Sweep was canceled in 2022 due to Hurricane Ian, but it returns this year on Saturday, Sept. 16.

This year marks the 34th annual Beach/River Sweep, and in that time, over 150,000 volunteers around the state have removed over 1,200 tons of trash, according to the Consortium’s website. Every third Saturday in September since 1988 (except during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic or when impacted by hurricanes), thousands of South Carolinians volunteer to clear beaches, rivers, lakes, marshes and swamps of any aquatic debris. Led by the Sea Grant Consortium and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, this year’s Beach/River Sweep volunteers will gather at the Daniel Island Waterfront Park at 3 p.m.

In South Carolina, the event is the largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes and waterways. Despite last year’s hurricane canceling the Beach/River Sweep on Daniel Island, over 2,000 volunteers came together and collected nearly 8,500 pounds of trash statewide, according to the 2022 Beach/River Sweep data listed on their website.

While these are impressive results, Kelly urges locals to understand how fragile the coastal ecosystem is, and the diverse fauna dependent upon it. “What happens upstream literally impacts everything downstream. Small and big changes can have a major impact.”

Take boating for example. Unsecured trash or bottles can easily fly from the boat and into the water, becoming a hazard for life right underneath our boats. According to the 2021 Coastal Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup report, the plastic straws collected over the past 35 years alone would stretch the entire length of the Himalayas – which is over 1,550 miles. A study by Ocean Conservancy claims if only five items – cigarette butt filters, straws, cutlery, bags and foam food ware – were banned across the U.S., plastic usage would drop by about 450 billion pieces per year.

Because plastic is non-biodegradable, it takes hundreds of years to decompose and it releases toxins into the soil and water in the process. When water-dependent creatures ingest it or become tangled in our mess, it often leads to their death.

As an advocate for coastal cleanliness, Kelly said she believes that volunteering, taking a trash bag to beaches and parks, and removing those five items from our daily life can significantly reduce waste polluting our soil and oceans.

“I believe it is our duty to remove trash from natural habitats because those dependent on this remarkable ecosystem didn’t pollute it; we did. We owe it to them to be good stewards of their home and of our earth so that their future generations thrive and our future generations get to enjoy these amazing natural wonders we’ve been gifted with.”

The tangible impact of the Beach/River Sweep is a way for volunteers to annually become a part of the solution in the community. Not only do the efforts enhance the island’s appearance, but it improves the health of the natural resources and wildlife that inhabit these areas along Daniel Island’s trails and riverfront. In addition to the Daniel Island shoreline, other Berkeley County Beach/River Sweep opportunities are available at various boat landings throughout the county and at Old Santee Canal Park.

Ruth Meloeny, scoutmaster of Daniel Island Scouts BSA Troop 519, previously participated in the Beach/River Sweep on the island, as well as with her own scout sweep. “We love giving the youth an opportunity to clean up the pathways and beaches that they use on a regular basis. It helps them see why it’s important to clean up after themselves and see the impact leaving trash behind has on the waterfront habitat.”

Island resident Tanya Gallo is a Beach/River Sweep volunteer through Saint Clare of Assisi Church. “It’s a good opportunity for kids who might be looking for service hours and also just an amazing experience for the kids to see the finished product of all the trash bags and litter put together in one spot. I think it makes them more conscious about keeping our beaches and waterways clean.”

While islanders anticipate the 2023 sweep, Kelly is preparing differently this year. As her children get ready to leave for college, Kelly says this will likely be her last year serving as coordinator of the island Beach/River Sweep.

She encourages anyone interested in taking over as the Daniel Island site captain to contact her at atkgeneral@gmail.com or 919-943-5023.