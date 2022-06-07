Clements Ferry automotive business puts safety before sales

Searching for a way to keep your car cool and safe this summer? Look no further than the Clements Ferry business Car Audio Radio and Security (CARS). The family friendly automotive establishment has serviced the Lowcountry since 2009.

Mel Miranda, owner of CARS, took a chance on the Clements Ferry corridor almost 13 years ago when he first opened his shop. “At that time, we saw Clements Ferry Road as an opportunity to grow with the community. It was scary at first due to the lack of traffic flow at this location; however, as time went along things have changed obviously.”

CARS has done so well at their current Clements Ferry location that the business will be expanding in August. The new location – 2466 Clements Ferry Rd. – is just a few blocks from their current space.

Summer in the Lowcountry is hot and humid, so it’s no surprise that tinting windows is a popular service at CARS. “When it comes to window tint, we have the best in UV protection and performance. Not only will our tint make your vehicle look better, it will also block out those harmful cancerous rays,” Miranda explained.

Another specialty is the company’s security services. “The product we install is by a company called Compustar. Who doesn’t want some peace of mind when leaving your vehicle in a parking lot or anything of value inside your vehicle. Better yet, we do a lot of remote start systems. When it’s hot outside, why not cool off your vehicle before going out to it. Or in the wintertime, the opposite, warm up the interior.”

The staff at CARS values customer relationships and keeps track of what clients buy and install. CARS often provides rides or discounts to repeat customers.

Walter F. Harris, Esq. of Daniel Island’s Harris Law Firm LLC has counted on CARS to help with a variety of services for the past several years. From security cameras to tinted windows and stereo installations, Harris has remained a loyal and satisfied customer.

“Mel, the owner, is very hands on and always stands behind his product. They are not in it for the quick buck and upsell you just because they want to make money. They want repeat business, so they will take care, and not fleece you, by working within your budget and your needs.”

For Dave Williams, CEO of 843 Benefits and Health Marketplace, CARS is a family affair. Williams replaced a factory radio with an upgraded system for his teen and added a touchscreen with CarPlay for his parents. Recently, Williams had the windows of his new EV Polestar tinted.

The Beresford Creek resident says he would highly recommend them. “Honest work. Great quality. Good people. I have never had to go back to CARS due to an improper or poorly installed job.”

For more information, check out CARS’ social media pages or go to cars843.com.