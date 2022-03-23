Clements Ferry Corridor’s Phase 2 cost climbs as road widens

Traffic on Clements Ferry Road may be at a standstill during rush hour or during active construction, but Phase 2 of the corridor’s widening project is halfway on the road to completion.

The timeline of the thoroughfare’s sequel — 4.5 miles of four lanes from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41 near the Wando River — is still on pace to be completed by November 2024. However, the taxpayer funded project has increased in cost.

Originally, the project was estimated to cost $64 million, when Berkeley County awarded the contract to Banks Construction in September 2020. Now, the price tag is projected to come to $74 million, according to Building Berkeley, the county’s official website that keeps an updated status of its capital projects. Requests to the county to explain the increases were not provided by the time the paper went to print. This project is primarily funded by the 2014 Berkeley County One-Cent Sales Tax Program with additional federal funds from Guideshare.

“The county’s goal is to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley said. “One way to do that is to increase road capacity, which decreases time spent in traffic.”

Whitley added that Phase 1, a $46 million, 4-mile strip from I-526 to Jack Primus Road completed in August 2019, showed the significant quality of life improvement a capacity project can have. He noted that the most important goal of all is to make sure it’s a safe highway.

Below are the most up-to-date improvements on Phase 2 of the Clements Ferry Road Corridor:

Construction

Aside from 4.5 miles of asphalt being converted from two to four lanes, motorists can expect a multi-use path, curb, gutter installation and a raised planted median, four signalized intersections and two bridges within the project’s limits.

The scope of the bridge work, currently titled No Name Creek, is expected to start in the third quarter of this year. Initially, the construction was supposed to begin midway through 2021, but has been delayed due to utility relocations. The work is slated to be complete toward the end of 2023.

Storm drainage installation is complete near Jack Primus Road and similar work is occurring near the Spinx Gas Station. The water and sewer subcontractor is on site and beginning directional bores at Martins Creek.

Utility relocations are slated to be complete by the end of 2022. Landscaping and light work is slated to begin and finish midway through 2024.

In total, approximately 100 property owners’ right-of-ways will be affected, wetlands will be impacted and a 300-year-old pre-Civil War live oak tree “The Meeting Tree” was removed in the process. The project remains in compliance with all permits and environmental commitments.

Traffic

Whether or not it’s due to rush hour or construction, a heavy traffic presence on Clements Ferry Road can be expected at any time of day from any direction. The traffic is projected to get denser, but it’s also expected to flow better once there are four lanes instead of two.

In 2020, the traffic count went from 14,200 to 18,400 motorists daily, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation. And it’s estimated to surge rapidly over time.

Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments’ regional strategist Daniel Brock noted that SCDOT’s count volume for 2020 may be skewed low due to travel patterns during the pandemic. SCDOT has not yet released its traffic counts for 2021.

The Charleston Area Transportation Study projects that the traffic count will nearly triple by 2040 with an approximated 54,700 motorists. But, keep in mind the same stretch of road will be twice as wide.

Speed enforcement

Outside of the construction zone, when traffic isn’t at a crawl, speeding on Clements Ferry Road is a major issue of concern. It has been under great scrutiny as of late, particularly during the month of March.

On March 2 and March 3, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety operation in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the City of Charleston Police Department.

The total results from the operation were 58 citations and 82 warnings. The majority of the violations were for speeding.

Charleston Police Department Lt. Paul Krasowski, head of traffic enforcement, noted that the average speed of motorists was 56.5 mph. The speed limit on the stretch of road is 45 mph.

“We have received numerous complaints about increased speeds and aggressive drivers along Clements Ferry Road,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “We want to make it clear to motorists that we are always around, and we will continue to conduct proactive patrols to target dangerous drivers. Every motorist deserves to arrive to their destination — unharmed.”

Clements Ferry falls under SCDOT’s authority, so all signage or roadway improvements, including crosswalks, traffic signals, or other changes must be approved through their department. The police department relays suggestions/ recommendations to the city’s Traffic and Transportation Department, who then communicates with SCDOT.

The law enforcement agencies involved will continue to conduct group enforcement along the corridor on a regular basis. Police will continue to patrol Clements Ferry Road on a daily basis.