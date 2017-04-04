Clements Ferry Rd. widening project gets additional $9 million

An additional $9 million has been pumped into the first phase of the Clements Ferry Road widening project. Ac-cording to a Berkeley County press release, the extra funding was recently approved by the Charleston Area Trans-portation Study (CHATS) policy committee.

Phase 1 of the initiative, currently under construction, extends from I-526 to Jack Primus Road and is being man-aged by the SC Department of Transportation. A completion date for the $44.2 million project is anticipated in late 2019. A second phase of construction, now in the design planning stages, will improve the roadway between Jack Primus and Highway 41. Berkeley County government is overseeing that portion of the project.

Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler thanked the CHATS Policy Committee, County Council, and his staff for their support of the Clements Ferry Road widening effort. The recently authorized new funding will allow the county to stretch its sales tax dollars even further, he said.

“This additional funding helps Berkeley County continue on the path toward efficient transportation,” stated Peagler. “County leaders work with surrounding entities to ensure well-maintained transportation infrastructure. We appreciate CHATS work in this important project that will keep the county moving forward.”

The extra monies will not impact the overall timeline of the project, noted Berkeley County Public Information Of-ficer Hannah Moseley. A portion of the funds will go towards the construction of a 10-foot separate multi-use path, to be located along the south side of Clements Ferry Road from near I-526 to Jack Primus Road, added Moseley.

“The path will be separated from the travel lanes by an earthen area and will include ADA compliant ramps at all street crossings,” she stated. “The multi-use path will enhance the quality of life for existing and future residents by providing alternative means of transportation and additionally will improve safety for pedestrians and bikes utiliz-ing the corridor.”

A similar path is proposed for the second phase of Clements Ferry Road from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41. For additional information on both phases of the project, visit https://www.berkeleycountysc.gov/drupal/ engineer-ing/onecent.