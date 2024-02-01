Clements Ferry Road construction update

If you live or commute along Clements Ferry Road, you’ve become all too familiar with traffic delays, orange construction signs, traffic barrels and accidents.

The good news: According to a December 2023 project update from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Phase 2 widening project is 78.9% complete with a completion date of Nov. 30, 2024.

Spanning Clements Ferry Road from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41, the 4.5-mile Phase 2 infrastructure and widening project is converting the existing two-lane road into a four-lane curb and gutter section, complete with a raised planted median and a multi-use path for bikers and pedestrians. Initiated on Dec. 14, 2020, Phase 2 includes four signalized intersections and two bridges. Banks Construction is the prime contractor for the project.

The current average daily traffic count in the construction area is 14,200, according to SCDOT.

While the finished roadway may alleviate traffic, the four-year long dual-phase project has brought challenges to intersections at Point Hope Parkway and Reflectance Drive.

“I honestly feel like this project is playing Russian roulette with our lives,” Clements Ferry resident Carolina Mitchem said in a Facebook reply to this reporter’s request for comments.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, there have been 157 accidents along Clements Ferry Road this year. Fifty-four of those collisions involved injuries.

The ongoing lane widening and traffic pattern shifts contribute to the challenges faced by residents and commuters.

Oak Bluff resident Cheryl Marie expressed her frustration with the lane shifts. “Oncoming traffic weaves over median stripes and enters your lane as you’re busy trying to navigate all of the traffic control barrels,” she said via Facebook reply.

Jenna-ley Jamison, public information officer for Berkeley County, highlighted efforts being made to manage traffic flow during construction in front of Point Hope and Reflectance Drive.

“There have been periodic lane closures, flagging operations and traffic shifts conducted by Banks Construction throughout the project,” Jamison said.

A traffic shift between Oak Bluff Avenue and Martins Point Drive was recently implemented, redirecting southbound traffic to the far-right side of the new road widening. According to Jamison, this shift will allow for the installation of the new concrete medians and median landscaping to be completed.

Craig Ramsey, a Peninsula resident, appreciates that Banks aims to pave the roads at night and keep traffic changes at a minimum for the safety of drivers. “They’ve got to do their job,” he said in a Facebook reply.

SCDOT December 2023 project update details the following in regards to construction progress and safety:

“● The northbound traffic between Cainhoy Road and Jack Primus Road has been shifted to the new outside lane and this traffic is using the new Martins Creek bridge.

● This new traffic configuration will allow concrete construction and landscaping to proceed in the median.

● Curb and gutter installation and paving continues on the east side of Clements Ferry Road between Reflectance Drive and Cainhoy Road.

● The concrete deck has been poured at the unnamed Creek bridge site; sidewalk and wall construction will follow.

● Storm drainage installation will begin between Cainhoy Road and the unnamed Creek.”

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said officers direct traffic as needed, when work entails moving a power line or blocking the road for a period of time.

“We have deputies assigned out there, traffic officers out there, but mainly our focus is on trying to reduce the speed and the aggressive driving on that stretch of highway,” Lewis said.

Lieutenant George Bradley, Team 5 commander for the City of Charleston’s Police Department, emphasized the importance of attentiveness and caution in construction zones. “Ninety-eight percent of our accidents up there are people not paying attention.”

While acknowledging that not all accidents on Clements Ferry Road are construction-related, Bradley urges drivers to “slow down, let them work and don’t be a distracted driver. Once this road opens up, hopefully that traffic can flow a lot better.”

With nearly a year left until Phase 2 is complete, residents are urged to stay alert. Jamison advises drivers to follow detour signage, obey speed limits, and remain vigilant of construction crews.

For real-time traffic information, use the SCDOT 511 app.