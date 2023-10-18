Clements Ferry Road: An expanding residential hub of Charleston

Five new apartment developments will bring approximately 1,500 residential units to the Clements Ferry Road area.

Once known as a long road of forest and trees, the Clements Ferry Road corridor is gearing up for a major residential transformation as several developers announce projects in the area.

Development in the area has been slowed by limitations placed by the federal government on clearing trees for protection of the endangered northern long-eared bat, according to a report published by The Post and Courier. Look for a follow up on this story in an upcoming edition of The Daniel Island News. For now, here’s an update on the planned apartment developments.

Leading the charge is Woodfield Partners, who brought along notable developments like The Port House and Wharf 7 on Daniel Island. Their latest venture, The Goddard at Point Hope, is a mixed-use project set to occupy a 12-acre site at the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and Point Hope Parkway.

The Goddard will include four multi-family buildings housing a total of 224 residential units. Additionally, the development will feature two single-story commercial buildings, providing 17,000 square feet of commercial space. Prospective residents can expect the units to be available by mid-2024.

Additionally, Lifestyle Communities, an Ohio-based company with an established presence in Charleston, is planning a substantial 449-unit complex on Clements Ferry Road, opposite River Reach Drive. The proposal includes four four-story buildings, each containing 95 units, complemented by three-story row houses featuring three, seven, and 12 units respectively.

Berkshire, a 192-unit apartment development, is in the works on a portion of a 63-acre tract between Point Hope Parkway and Nelliefield Creek Drive. Goldfinch Girls LLC of West Columbia owns the property, with TBC Development LLC of Mount Pleasant handling the construction.

Birmingham-based Capstone Communities is eyeing a 305-unit residential project at 1260 Clements Ferry Road, situated across from Nelliefield Creek Drive and Marquise Lane. The site plans include nearly 36,000 square feet of retail space, adding a commercial dimension to the burgeoning residential landscape.

In another significant development, Aventon Cos. has commenced work on Aventon Noelle, a luxurious 336-unit multifamily community located at 2150 Clements Ferry Road. The project, set to be completed by fall 2024, will feature multiple elevator-serviced four-story buildings offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 685 to 1,444 square feet. Aventon Noelle will include a host of amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, game room, fitness center, and a remote working lounge.

With several projects simultaneously reshaping the area, Clements Ferry Road is an expanding residential hub in the Charleston area. As these developments progress, the local landscape is expected to witness a significant transformation, adding both residential and commercial dimensions to the ever-evolving cityscape of Charleston.

(Note: All projected dates and information mentioned are accurate as of the time of writing and are subject to change based on ongoing developments.)