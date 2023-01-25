Clements Ferry road rage escalates to aggravated assault, shot fired

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Jan. 1-15.

Bicycle theft

On Jan. 2, an officer responded to an address on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to a theft of a 2019 black Specialized Roll Step-thru, valued at $532. It had been locked to a bicycle rack in an open garage located under the apartment complex. The lock had been cut and the bicycle was removed from the location.

Another resident of Robert Daniel Drive reported a bicycle theft on Jan. 7. The complainant stated that an unknown individual stole her slate blue Townie Electra all-purpose bicycle, valued at $800, from the complex’s parking garage during the overnight hours.

Theft from a building

A resident of Fish Tale Road reported that her Rolex watch that had been stored inside of a bedroom closet had been stolen from her home sometime in December. The watch was valued at $12,000; a serial number was provided to Team 5 on Jan. 3.

Burglary and stalking

Between Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 2, a temporary construction site office located on Foundation Street was burglarized. The front door was pried open and destroyed, and a Dell Smartboard, power cord and remote were taken. The items removed were worth $3,500.

On Jan. 3, a resident of Sawyer Circle contacted Team 5 to request an escort into her apartment. The victim had not entered her home since Dec. 23, 2022, after a previous break-in. Upon arrival, she found that the locks had not been changed by the complex’s maintenance department after they had promised to do so and the back door was unlocked. The victim stated that when she left the home in December, all entry points had been locked. When she entered the apartment with the officer, the lights had been turned on and multiple green sticky notes had been placed around the apartment with threatening messages, references to Jesus and religious symbols. Food had been removed, but nothing else of value was missing. Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera was reviewed and forensic evidence was gathered. A 20-year-old male suspect who lived in the area was identified and later arrested for both burglaries and for stalking.

Thefts from motor vehicles

A resident of Robert Daniel Drive reported a theft from a motor vehicle on Jan. 4. The victim’s commercial Ford van had been parked in a parking garage where the vehicle’s windows had been broken out. An unknown individual stole 100 boxes of hookah coals and 10 boxes of flavored tobacco valued at $870.

On Jan. 14, an unlocked Porsche that had been parked on Island Park Drive was rummaged. Three credit cards and $500 in cash were removed from the glove box and center console. The victim received text alerts that attempts of large dollar purchases at the Apple store and Target were attempted but were declined.

Aggravated assault with a firearm

On Jan. 7, officers responded to an area of Clements Ferry Road north of Charleston Regional Parkway in reference to a road rage incident that resulted in the use of a firearm. The victim said that he was being followed by a black four-door sedan that had been traveling at high speeds. The vehicle pulled up next to him, rolled down his window and yelled, “I’ll kill you.” He pointed a gun at the victim and fired one shot. A 40-45-year-old male has been identified as a possible suspect; the case is being actively investigated.