Clements Ferry Road Widening Project – Nighttime flagging operations

Attention Daniel Island and Cainhoy area drivers. Beginning Tuesday, June 22 and continuing through Friday, June 25, Banks Construction Company with be performing nighttime flagging operations on Clements Ferry Road to support tree clearing operations. The flagging operations will occur in (up to) 2-mile increments throughout the project limits – from Jack Primus Road to the Wando River Bridge.

The flagging operation will be in place from approximately 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night.

Banks is encouraging drivers to download and use the SCDOT 511 App for smartphones for traffic information. Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information. All road work is weather dependent.