Clements Ferry seamstress hems, mends, lends a hand

Janet Wright loves to create. Clothing, curtains, COVID masks, cultural attire and colorful fashion accessories keep her inspired inside Clements Ferry Alterations, the shop she has owned for 18 years.

“I can make most anything out of any fabric,” said Wright, who has been sewing since she was 9 years old. “My favorite thing to make is clothing and I like anything that’s challenging like wedding dresses.”

Wright made her own dress when she married Dr. Levi Wright 21 years ago. Dr. Wright is a reverend at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. Shortly after they married, the couple started a food ministry that has been nourishing the hungry for two decades.

“The feeding ministry is our heart. It’s called Feeding the Multitudes and during this pandemic we have given out over 400,000 pounds of food,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll ever retire from that because we love doing it.”

The couple distributes fresh vegetables, fruit, meat, rice and canned goods they get from the Lowcountry Food Bank and donations from grocery stores, their parishioners and local churches. Sometimes the Wrights purchase food with their own money to meet demand.

In addition to helping alleviate food insecurity during the pandemic, Wright began making COVID masks March 2020 after a request by a Daniel Island doctor. The following week, WCIV Channel 4 News ran a story about her face coverings, and when she arrived at work the next day, there was a line out the door.

“That day I got an order for 400 masks and since March, I have made over 4,000 masks,” she said. “That’s what kept business going during the pandemic.”

Her sports teams and holiday designs became very popular, and she now makes masks out of fabrics with matching skirts, dresses, headwraps, and earrings.

Born and raised in Huger, she still lives there on shared family land bequeathed by older generations. There are about 20 houses with cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and children all from the same family line. When someone moves, they sell the house to a relative.

Wright said the large acreage allows the homes to be spaced for privacy from each other and the encroaching housing developments.

“It’s like our own little community. The younger folks get together and have cookouts and say ‘come on over’ and we have this big oak tree where the older generation used to have celebrations,” she explained. “So we’ll go under the tree and set up the table and music and have food; it’s really neat.”

The Wright’s home is about a 20-minute drive from Clements Ferry Alterations at 2500 Clements Ferry Road, where she has witnessed a boom in retail and housing expansion since she first set up shop.

“It has grown so much since I’ve been here. I keep saying I’m going to retire but everyone keeps saying this growth is going to help you so much,” she said. “Each day I have new people come in and I never advertise; it’s always word of mouth and it’s a blessing.”

