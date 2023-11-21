Closing the gap between generations one essay at a time

Attention high school seniors: If you are looking for ways to earn scholarship money for college or trade school, you can enter a local essay contest.

Wellmore of Daniel Island, a senior living facility, officially opened its 11th Annual Senior Living Communities Silver Pen Writing Competition.

Wellmore will award cash prizes up to $3,750 to assist three local high school seniors with their post-graduate plans. A dedicated panel of Wellmore residents will review the 1,000-word essays.

This year’s topic is based on the question:

“Have you ever made a life changing action that has had a positive effect on you or the lives of others? What was it and how can others lead by that example?”

The deadline to submit an essay is Feb. 15, 2024.

The Silver Pen committee at Wellmore plays a vital role in the competition. The committee chooses an essay topic, evaluates each submission, and presents awards to students at an awards ceremony. It is a unique opportunity for Wellmore residents to give back to the local Charleston area and its students.

In 2012, Wellmore’s parent company, Senior Living Communities, created the Silver Pen Writing Competition to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and their senior residents. Silver Pen has successfully established intergenerational communication in the local area for 11 years. The program continues to

grow each year and has awarded more than $442,250 to students for college and trade school expenses.

Award recipients will be announced in spring, 2024. High school seniors are encouraged to submit early. For the full rules and to submit an essay, visit Silverpen-SLC.com.