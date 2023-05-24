Cold Warriors: ‘America’s Silent Service’ – The Submariners

As we observe Memorial Day and reflect on those who have sacrificed their lives for us, it seems appropriate to recognize a special group of veterans, both living and deceased, whose sacrifices and service were designed to be both quiet and unseen.

Many served and retired here in Charleston, and several of them call Daniel Island home. They and their families carried a large share of the load in winning the Cold War. These are the members of America’s “Silent Service,” the submariners.

By percentage, the U.S. Navy’s submarine force experienced the greatest personnel losses of any U.S. military community during World War II. Fifty-two submarines and some 3,500 officers and enlisted men never returned. That was a casualty rate of roughly 23%.

It would only be some 15 years after World War II ended that the USS George Washington, the country’s first fleet ballistic missile submarine, left the Charleston Naval Weapons Station on her first Cold War patrol. It did so under nuclear power, fulfilling the vision of a brilliant

admiral named Hyman G. Rickover, the “Father of the Nuclear Navy.”

For many years Adm. Rickover individually interviewed every officer wishing to drive one of his submarines, or boats. To those who served on them, submarines are called “boats” and ships are called “targets!”

There are at least five retired submariners on Daniel Island. (If you are not listed, it is unintentional and we’d love to hear from you). The total number in the greater Charleston area is huge. Buzz Carns, John Common, Curt Holcomb, John Nuernberger and George Voelker all served on submarines in Charleston. This writer’s father, Frank “Mark” Conway, did as well and lives on Johns Island. Five of these six men retired as navy captains and George Voelker as an admiral. They all stay connected and held one of their periodic gatherings earlier

this month.

Several of these gentlemen shared some thoughts on Memorial Day, family, Charleston and their naval service.

John Nuernberger wondered how many folks on Daniel Island are actually aware of the huge naval presence here well into the 1990s. From 1901 until its closure in 1996, the naval base was critical to our national defense strategy and was a large economic force.

During the Cold War, Charleston’s naval base was at the very center of the nation’s strategic nuclear deterrence and was perhaps the greatest financial engine in South Carolina. Even into the early 1990s the Charleston Naval Base was the largest employer of civilians in the entire state. More crews departed on, or deployed overseas to, patrols from Charleston than from any other site.

Over the years, submarines became more advanced and safer. The sacrifices required of the submariners and their families, however, remained high. Diesel and battery power gave way to nuclear reactors, allowing the subs to remain at sea and submerged for incredible

durations. Subs began carrying cruise missiles and eventually long-range nuclear missiles. Their patrols supported the “MAD” doctrine (mutually-assured destruction) and were central to the U.S. prevailing in the Cold War with the former Soviet Union.

The submariner’s job was going to sea for months at a time and becoming undetectable. This meant rare communications with home, little to no ability for personnel to get to their families even in an emergency, and heavy burdens for the spouses left behind.

Mark Conway recalled the “family-grams” the officers and men were occasionally allowed to receive from home. In today’s world of digital communications, can you imagine catching your spouse up on the kids, finances, friends and extended family, etc. in 25 words?

“Children well. Dog died. Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” and you are halfway done.

And no response was allowed. Conway completed 26 Ballistic Missile patrols, remaining underwater for some six years of his and his family’s life.

Curt Holcomb once received nearly no-notice orders to a new duty station. In just a few days the family was to pack up and move to Hawaii from Norfolk, Virginia, with two young children. They managed to pack up the house and car for shipment and fly to Hawaii over the Fourth of July weekend.

On arrival, Lt. Cmdr. Holcomb bought a car for his wife and then immediately left to join his submarine in Guam for two months. His family would not receive their shipment from home in that time. They lived with other families from the sub’s crew and only had what they had packed in their suitcases until his return. The submarine service was not for the faint of heart.

This Memorial Day, John Common will be remembering the recent loss of the USS Clamagore from Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mt. Pleasant.

On Memorial Day 1966, Common was aboard the USS Blenny as it, the USS Clamagore, the USS Halfbeak and the USS Cobbler headed to the North Atlantic on a special operation. The photo included with this story hung in the Clamagore’s wardroom.

There is a terrific Cold War submarine memorial in Mt. Pleasant near the entrance to Patriots Point. It’s worth the trip.

To our Cold War “Silent Service” submariners, living and deceased: Thank you for your service and sacrifice.