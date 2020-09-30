Collector's Edition

Julie Hessenthaler has lived on Daniel Island for six years, but it wasn’t until recently that she and a friend discovered their favorite hobby: collecting pottery shards on the beach running alongside the Daniel Island Trail.

“I started just before the lockdown, and I’ve been hooked since then,” Hessenthaler said.

Hessenthaler’s interest in the pottery’s past history fuels her passion for collecting the objects.

“It’s one thing to be told or taught history, but it’s another thing to have it in your hands, and to hold it. It’s just like, wow, that was somebody’s life. Somebody held this, somebody touched this, and somebody made this,” Hessenthaler said.

Her friend Tina Jackson — an 11-year Daniel Island resident and Hessenthaler’s pottery-hunting partner in crime — is quick to point out that their unique ability to detect the small clay shards takes a keen and sharp eye.

“Maybe it’s our design eye,” Jackson said.

Both Hessenthaler and Jackson earned their bachelor’s degrees in interior design, but didn’t enter the field after graduating college.

Hessenthaler owns and operates a dog-walking business on the island and Jackson is an entrepreneur and life coach.

Nevertheless, neither realized that their collegiate studies would one day help them enjoy their favorite hobby together.

“I think you really have to have an eye for things, because it doesn’t really look like much at first,” Jackson said.

It’s also important to have a well-timed arrival to the beach when hunting the treasures.

“They’re usually just right on top of the sand,” Hessenthaler said of the pieces of pottery, noting they more readily reveal themselves during the low tide, but she still finds some during the high tide as well.”

Even after coming across a piece of pottery, the shards aren’t always immediately detectable, so there’s always a mystery to solve.

“You might find something and see that it’s white, then you flip it over. It’s just like a treasure hunt,” Jackson said.

And after that, there’s still more questions that remain to be answered.

“A lot of times, you pick stuff up, and it’s not until you get home when you kind of look at everything, and then you can see the details of it,” Jackson said.

Among their findings, Hessenthaler and Jackson have discovered artifacts used by English and Spanish settlers, Native Americans, and others.

While neither are experts, the pair refers to Hessenthaler’s copy of “Daniel Island Unearthed: An Archaeological Field Guide to Daniel Island’s Wando River Coastline,” written by Daniel Island’s young local archaeologist John Conley.

Regardless of their findings, the pair’s treasure hunt is always a success at the end of the day.

“It’s probably what got me through the pandemic,” Hessenthaler said.

Collecting pottery has helped form a stronger companionship between the two. Hessenthaler also enjoys searching for shards with her 11-year-old beagle, Gulliver, and her fiancée, Kyle.

“It’s just that shared bond of finding treasure. It’s therapeutic. You’re walking on the beach. It’s a very grounding exercise,” Hessenthaler said.