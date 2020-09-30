Collector's Edition
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:34am admin
From pottery shards and shark’s teeth to sports memorabilia, Daniel Island residents have a number of unique collections. Here’s how they got started.
Lee Wardlaw
Julie Hessenthaler has lived on Daniel Island for six years, but it wasn’t until recently that she and a friend discovered their favorite hobby: collecting pottery shards on the beach running alongside the Daniel Island Trail.
“I started just before the lockdown, and I’ve been hooked since then,” Hessenthaler said.
Hessenthaler’s interest in the pottery’s past history fuels her passion for collecting the objects.
“It’s one thing to be told or taught history, but it’s another thing to have it in your hands, and to hold it. It’s just like, wow, that was somebody’s life. Somebody held this, somebody touched this, and somebody made this,” Hessenthaler said.
Her friend Tina Jackson — an 11-year Daniel Island resident and Hessenthaler’s pottery-hunting partner in crime — is quick to point out that their unique ability to detect the small clay shards takes a keen and sharp eye.
“Maybe it’s our design eye,” Jackson said.
Both Hessenthaler and Jackson earned their bachelor’s degrees in interior design, but didn’t enter the field after graduating college.
Hessenthaler owns and operates a dog-walking business on the island and Jackson is an entrepreneur and life coach.
Nevertheless, neither realized that their collegiate studies would one day help them enjoy their favorite hobby together.
“I think you really have to have an eye for things, because it doesn’t really look like much at first,” Jackson said.
It’s also important to have a well-timed arrival to the beach when hunting the treasures.
“They’re usually just right on top of the sand,” Hessenthaler said of the pieces of pottery, noting they more readily reveal themselves during the low tide, but she still finds some during the high tide as well.”
Even after coming across a piece of pottery, the shards aren’t always immediately detectable, so there’s always a mystery to solve.
“You might find something and see that it’s white, then you flip it over. It’s just like a treasure hunt,” Jackson said.
And after that, there’s still more questions that remain to be answered.
“A lot of times, you pick stuff up, and it’s not until you get home when you kind of look at everything, and then you can see the details of it,” Jackson said.
Among their findings, Hessenthaler and Jackson have discovered artifacts used by English and Spanish settlers, Native Americans, and others.
While neither are experts, the pair refers to Hessenthaler’s copy of “Daniel Island Unearthed: An Archaeological Field Guide to Daniel Island’s Wando River Coastline,” written by Daniel Island’s young local archaeologist John Conley.
Regardless of their findings, the pair’s treasure hunt is always a success at the end of the day.
“It’s probably what got me through the pandemic,” Hessenthaler said.
Collecting pottery has helped form a stronger companionship between the two. Hessenthaler also enjoys searching for shards with her 11-year-old beagle, Gulliver, and her fiancée, Kyle.
“It’s just that shared bond of finding treasure. It’s therapeutic. You’re walking on the beach. It’s a very grounding exercise,” Hessenthaler said.
FROM SHARDS TO SHARKS
Aron Rosenthal, a 10-year resident of Daniel Island, participates in an activity eerily similar to collecting pottery shards: collecting shark’s teeth.
Similar to Hessenthaler and Jackson, Rosenthal was pushed to participate after the coronavirus pandemic left him temporarily furloughed from his job. The pandemic led him to discover what he describes as a “healthy addiction.”
“During the pandemic, you’re looking for things to do with your family outdoors,” Rosenthal said.
Since then, his explorations have led him across the Charleston area and throughout the southeast, even taking his family on a vacation to Venice Beach, Florida, which is known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World.”
“We found hundreds of teeth in just a couple of days there,” he said.
Also like Hessenthaler and Jackson, he’s motivated by the adventure and history of hunting the collection.
“As a kid, I wanted to be Indiana Jones. It’s like reliving a childhood fantasy of treasure hunting. What you’re finding is a true piece of natural history. Each one of these teeth is 20 million years old, and now I’m picking it up in my hands,” he said.
Rosenthal often searches for the age-old fossils after a recent rainfall.
“It’s easier to find them. The rain washes the top layer of sand or dirt, then exposes the shark’s teeth,” he said.
In the meantime, he’s looking forward to the fall season.
“The vegetation starts to die back, and then it’s a little easier to find them,” he said.
A REALLY GOOD SPORT
Daniel Island resident Gregg Sherry owns a collection that includes over 100 autographed bats, balls, hats, and books.
“I’m not a collector per say, it’s a product of being in the business,” he said
The collection is an added benefit of his business dealings during a long and successful career as a sports marketing executive that lasted over 30 years.
Sherry was a global communications specialist for Spalding, and then pivoted to create his own company, “The Sherry Group.” Based in New York, he owned the company from 1992-2005, then selling it to Publicis Groupe, a French firm.
Sherry has worked alongside the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Olympics, the The U.S. Golf Association, The U.S. Tennis Association, and sponsors such as Campbell’s Soup Company, FedEx, and Miller Brewing Company.
Sherry had a working business relationship with basketball all-stars Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Pete Maravich, and has balls signed by each.
One of Sherry’s favorite items is a rare collector’s edition signed basketball from Johnson.
The commemorative item was created to honor Johnson’s return to the sport in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game after he had taken time off from the sport following his announcement that he had HIV.
“I have the No. 1 ball of 1,000, and it’s signed by him, so that’s kind of cool. He even left me a little note,” Sherry said.
The collection also includes footballs autographed by football stars Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Terrell Owens, Brett Favre, John Elway, Joe Montana, and Jerry Rice, along with baseballs signed by MLB legends Nolan Ryan, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, and Hank Aaron.