College applications and early deadlines make tough decisions

Clemson is often the more selective public university in South Carolina, except for the University of South Carolina-Columbia’s Honors program. The latter has a full honors curriculum separate from all other offerings, whereas Clemson’s program simply adds an honors class for enrichment purposes each year.

Clemson’s applications shot through the roof last year for the academic year starting fall of 2021. The school received 47,000 more applications than in the previous year, and enrolled the largest class ever, with 4,250 students.

One reason may be that Clemson signed on with the Common Application, meaning students can apply to multiple colleges. The second reason is that Clemson reluctantly, but finally, joined other colleges in going “test optional.”

According to FairTest, the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, more than 1,775 U.S. colleges and universities went test optional and continue to not require SAT or ACT for admission for the next admission year 2022-23 as well.

There was no trouble accommodating first-year students because Clemson kept tabs on housing previously reserved for transfer applicants. The thought was that older students can better manage to find an apartment in town. In fact, Clemson ended up with surplus housing.

Relative to COVID, Clemson students are getting tested each week with a positivity of only 1.07%. In October, students are tested every two weeks. They administer a saliva test and have the labs on campus provide results within a couple of hours. It’s a real benefit to have an institute of science and technology on campus that does the testing on the premises and also provides vaccinations. The ratio of vaccination for faculty members is 85% and 65% for staff members. Students can upload their COVID vaccination status to their portal. During home football games, testing stations are provided for family members and guests.

Clemson University provides three application forms: the Coalition Application, Common Application, and their own Clemson Application. I advise my lower-income families to use the Coalition Application because it’s set up to provide more information, and Clemson is very active on the board of the Coalition Application.

The Common Application is by far the easiest and most useful application nationally because students can send the same form to as many colleges as they want. I discourage the use of the Clemson Application because it is unique to Clemson, and students would need to complete additional applications to apply to other schools.

Seniors in high school are too busy to bother with filling out multiple applications. Last year Clemson received a bump crop of applications and 70% were Common Applications.

Most colleges are heading toward a self-service model — known as Self Reported Academic Record (SRAR) — by having students enter their own classes and grades on their applications. Students then provide an official transcript after they’re admitted and decide to attend. This eliminates a lot of work for guidance counselors because they don’t have to send official transcripts to various colleges and eliminates work for the college because it would need to catalogue and keep all those academic records secure under FERPA laws.

Many colleges are happy enough to receive the senior year grades through the Common Application, but Clemson still requires applicants to submit all classes taken, starting from ninth grade. If students took eighth-grade classes that counted for ninth grade, those must be listed as well, on a Clemson student portal.

As of Oct. 7, Clemson, which offers rolling admission only, already received roughly 6,000 applications. According to Clemson Associate Director of Admissions and Coalition Application Coordinator Tim Galbreath, there is an uptick in applications when other South Carolina colleges have deadlines. USC, for example, had an Early

Action deadline of Oct. 15. Early Action is non-binding. It means the college will reply usually before the end of the year. Early Decision is binding, and it means that the student will enroll if accepted and withdraw all other applications. Clemson anticipated that by Oct. 15 the number of applications will triple.

When it comes to admissions, Clemson considers mid-range ACT 28-32, SAT score between 1280-1400, and GPA at or above 4.28, according to the in-state South Carolina Unified Grading Scale.

What does test optional really mean at Clemson? Last year 40% of students applied test optional. I advise my students with SAT lower than the ones stated above to not send them. If the scores are within the lower range, it will neither help nor hurt. Definitely send them if they are in the upper range! However, to qualify for state tuition aid, students must meet one of three variables: grades, rank in class or standardized test scores.

By not submitting test scores, some students who could have qualified for the Palmetto Scholarship ($7,500 per year) ended up with the Life Scholarship ($5,000), and some who could have qualified for the Life ended up with the Hope Scholarship ($2,800), which is for one year only. This was evident especially with the students

who applied for Forestry and Agriculture. These are “needed areas” of study, and applicants were competing within a smaller group. Many didn’t qualify for the SC state scholarship because their rank-in-class was low. Had they submitted their standardized test scores, they might have qualified for a higher scholarship.

Clemson is back at full-speed offering in-person classes with the only requirement that students wear masks indoors. There are restrictions for visitors which has made college tours a bit awkward because guests still aren’t allowed inside buildings.

C. Claire Law, M.S., Independent Educational Consultant Association Certified Educational Planner, is a Daniel Island resident serving families since 2004.