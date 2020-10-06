College degrees, honors bestowed on area students

Many area college students also have seen their post-secondary celebrations hampered by the COVID-19 restrictions, with graduation ceremonies being postponed or canceled.

Here are some of the local students who graduated or received honors following the spring semester 2020.

Clemson University

Clemson University awarded more than 4,007 degrees in May 2020. Those recognized from the Daniel Island area are:

Claudia E. Gray graduated with a Master of Education degree in Teaching and Learning.

Montana Leigh Swanson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Elizabeth M. Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Genetics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

Erin M. Rose graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Maeve Elizabeth Cuddy graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

Carla Marlene Lautenschlager graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences.

Molly Margaret Park graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture.

Bridgett C. Hicks graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Avery D. Smith graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management.

Ashley E. Burns graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Claire S. Gingras graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Emma Rose Bieling graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Management.

Cole Crawford Jenkins graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Management.

Arianna Elise Korley graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Language and International Health.

Connor S. Wist graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Science and Management.

The Citadel

Nearly 400 graduate and evening undergraduate students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted degrees during a virtual commencement ceremony May 9.

Those recognized from the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area are:

Kim Elizabeth Burton-Goides - Interdisciplinary STEM Education MED

Aaron Zand Farzam - Business Administration MBA

Sierra Leone Heyward - Psychology EDS

David Chester McLawhorn IV - Business Administration BSBA

Scott Owens - Project Management MS

Kenneth John Scarlett - Intelligence and Security Studies MA

Other recognitions

• Peyton O’Malley of Daniel Island earned Faculty Honors for spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

• Abigail Layne Sutterlin of Daniel Island was awarded a Benjamin Wofford Scholarship at Wofford College.

• Madeleine Sarner of Daniel Island has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

• Clara Park and Kristina Woodward, both of Daniel Island, were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5.

— Compiled by The Daniel Island News staff