Coming out swinging

All photos courtsey WTA

A strong field of contenders is set to hit the courts for the newly renamed Credit One Charleston Open on April 2-10. After qualifying rounds this weekend, a field of 64 players will vie for the title.

The players are currently locked in battle at the Miami Open, with some of this year’s Charleston field still in the hunt for the championship that is slated for play Saturday, April 2. When the Charleston main draw kicks off play on Monday, April 4, the seeds and rankings could change based on the outcome at Miami. For now, the following order of player rankings are how things currently stand:

First Seed: Iga Swiatek World No. 2 Twenty-year-old Iga Swiatek from Poland is playing on fire in 2022, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open and bringing home the championship at Doha and India Wells. She stormed into the quarterfinals in Miami, defeating Coco Gaff 6-3, 6-1. She was set to play Petra Kvitová for a chance to clinch a semifinal berth. Swiatek enters Charleston as the top seed and ranked second in the world. With the recent announcement of the World No. 1 Ash Barty’s retirement, Swiatek is the unofficial World No. 1 by default and, with her strong play at Miami, should take that position when the new rankings come out on April 4. Second Seed: Aryna Sabalenka World No. 5 World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka enters the tournament as a Wild Card this week and is the second seed. The 23 year old from Belarus was a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2021, reaching the semifinal round at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She holds 10 singles titles, winning two championships in 2021 at Abu Dhabi and Madrid. She’s had a slow start to 2022, her best finish was reaching the quarterfinals at Qatar. Sabalenka was knocked out of the Miami Open in the second round. Third Seed: Paula Badosa World No. 6 The 24-year-old Spaniard upset No. 1 Ash Barty in straight sets at Charleston last year before losing to the eventual champion in the semifinal round. She kicked off the 2022 season by winning the championship at Sydney and most recently reached the semifinals at Indian Wells. Badosa defeated Linda Fruhvirtova, 6-2, 6-3 at Miami last Monday and was scheduled to play Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. Fourth Seed: Karolina Pliskova World No. 8 The 30-year-old Czech Karolina Pliskova returned to the tour earlier this month to compete at Indian Wells after taking several months off due to a right hand injury. During her absence, this year’s third seed dropped in the rankings from No. 4 to No. 8. She was knocked out of her initial 2022 outing in straight sets in her first match at Indian Wells and had a similar fate at the Miami Open. Fifth Seed: Ons Jabeur World No. 10 Ons Jabeur is the “Quarterfinal Queen” of this early 2022 season – she’s reached the quarterfinals in three of the five tournaments she’s played this year. Although only standing 5-feet, 6-inches, the 27-year-old Tunisian played big in 2021, finishing in the top 10 for the first time. She earned her first tour win last year at Birmingham and returns to Charleston as a finalist from last year’s event. She won several matches in Miami before falling to Danielle Collins in the round of 16. Depending on how far Collins goes in the tournament, she may jump ahead of Jabeur in rankings and seeding at Charleston. Sixth Seed: Danielle Collins World No. 11 American Danielle Collins has been on a tear over the last two years. She picked up this year where she finished last year and has moved up the ranking quickly. Having ended 2021 at World No. 29, she is currently ranked No. 11 and is seeded fifth at this year’s tourney. In 2021 she won back-to-back titles at Palermo and San Jose, highlighting a season in which she won 40 matches. Collin’s catapult through the rankings is thanks in part to making the final at the 2022 Australian Open where she lost to World No. 1 Ash Barty. She was forced to retire due to back pain in Dubai and missed Indian Wells. She returned to play in Miami, where she beat Jabeur, and then faced off against Naomi Osaki in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, after the paper went to print.

REST OF THE FIELD

Rounding out the top-nine seeds are Jelena Sotapenki (No. 12), Elena Rybakina (No. 18) and Jessica Pegula (No. 21). Also in the draw is defending champion Veronika Kudermetova and three former Charleston champions: Madison Keys (2019), Sloane Stephens (2016), Andrea Petkovic (2014). Also playing are hometown favorites Emma Navarro (Wild Card) and Shelby Rogers (No. 48). And, there is a possibility that some other top players will join the field later this week. Stay tuned!