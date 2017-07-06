Commision on Women wants to hear from you

What kinds of problems and issues are facing Charleston women today? And what resources can be made available to help local women address these problems head on and succeed?

The City of Charleston Commission For Women wants to know. Active in the 1970s and 1980s, the commission was recently reconstituted by Mayor John Tecklenburg and is holding a series of public listening sessions to gather ideas and insights from the community to help shape the focus and goals of the commission, explained Charleston City Councilmember and Commission on Women Chairperson Kathleen Wilson, who was recently on Daniel Island for the first session in the series.

“We hope that citizens of all ages and backgrounds come to the listening sessions and share their stories and concerns,” Wilson said. “We want to ensure the commission is working to make a difference on the issues that are truly impacting women’s lives in our community.”

Due to scheduling conflicts and a short meeting notice, the May 25 session on Daniel Island was a bust, but Wilson said she plans to reschedule another one in the future.

She noted that people are sharing with her their concerns, many of which focus on domestic violence, teen pregnancy, pay inequality, and the challenges facing women reentering the workforce after raising children.

Child Victim’s Advocate Ashley Standafer, who is with the Charleston Police Department Family Violence Unit, works directly with adults and children of domestic violence on Daniel Island and throughout the City of Charleston. Through her line of work, Standafer sees first-hand how domestic violence impacts women and children and how her unit makes a difference for people. She explained that she has seen the benefits of the recent state domestic violence legislation, especially the impact of moving jurisdiction from municipal court to general sessions under most circumstances.

Upcoming listening sessions are scheduled at the following times and locations: James Island – Monday, June 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive; Charleston Peninsula – Tuesday, June 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun Street; and, West Ashley – Wednesday, June 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Charleston County Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive.

You can also share your concerns directly to Special Assistant to the Mayor Robin Griffith at griffithr@charleston-sc.gov. The Commission for Women is comprised of 15 members who reflect the broad spectrum of people in the community. Co-Chair Jennet Robinson Alterman, who was the Executive Director of the Center for Women in Charleston from 2001 to 2013, and members Nick Mercer (People Against Rape) and Kara Hicks (commercial realtor), as well as Griffith also attended the May 25 meeting on Daniel Island.