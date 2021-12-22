Community Briefs - December 23, 2021

Berkeley County teacher, soccer coach arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

A Berkeley County School District substitute teacher and soccer coach was arrested following an investigation of alleged sexual acts with a student, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The individual charged is 23-year-old Evan Christopher Thornton of Mount Pleasant.

Thornton taught at Philip Simmons High School and coached the boys’ soccer team during the 2020-21 season, according to an article published by The Post and Courier. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office declined to confirm the specific school but referred The

Daniel Island News to spokesperson from the Berkeley County School District, who was unavailable for comment by the time of this article’s publication.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, detectives charged Thornton with the following criminal acts:

• Sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion;

• Disseminating harmful material to a person under age 18;

• Criminal solicitation of a minor;

• Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree.

BCSO noted that the investigation revealed the alleged sexual activity began in the fall of 2020 and continued until the winter of 2021, during the time Thornton was involved in academics and athletics at the school. BCSO further noted that the alleged activity occurred both on and off campus as well as at pre-season soccer practice.

Thornton was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner to await a bond hearing. The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Berkeley County seeking murder suspect in September shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in seeking a man who is wanted for murder. Investigators are looking for Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of Seaboard Road in St. Stephen.

On Sept. 27, deputies responded to Dingle Lane in the St. Stephen area of Berkeley County in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, the victim was located with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the shooter and he was later identified as Ravenell.

Ravenell also will face charges of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Ravenell should contact the sheriff’s office immediately by calling 843-719-4505 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.