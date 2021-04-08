Community-built ‘home sweet home’ near completion

After waiting years for a place to call their own, the Mack family of the Cainhoy peninsula is just days away from experiencing a community’s labor of love. Located in the heart of the Jack Primus neighborhood off Clements Ferry Road, their beautiful new home was constructed entirely by donations of cash, time and materials from dozens of individuals, contractors and other vendors.

“We’re in the finishing stages,” said Ryan Butler of SHELTER Custom-Built Living, the company coordinating the build. “We’ve been through all of our inspections. We have a few more things to wrap up. We’re putting in the last piece of the puzzle, which is the septic system out back.”

Cainhoy peninsula resident Mary Nemeth has helped shepherd the process along the way. She and Butler stepped in to offer assistance when they learned the Mack family was experiencing financial struggles after one of the Mack children, a beloved student athlete at Philip Simmons High School, experienced a brain aneurysm in 2019. Because of his new medical needs, his mother, a single parent to six children, began to struggle to keep her job and make ends meet due to frequent trips to the hospital. Not only did she lose her employment, but also the family’s home, prompting her to find temporary housing for the children with other family members and friends.

When Nemeth and Butler found out the family might move into a vacant trailer in disrepair, they wanted to do more and began enlisting help to build them a brand new home. Nemeth raised more than $60,000 in monetary donations for the project through a grassroots fundraising effort, while Butler secured thousands more through donations of time and materials from local contractors and vendors.

“Every time we ask, it happens,” said Nemeth. “And it’s not just our community.

We had a check from a builder from North Carolina that saw it in a magazine. People from all over!”

“The environment right now with home building, with prices escalating, and the subcontractors being spread so thin with the amount of work going on here, it was a big ask for people,” Butler added. “And they all pulled it together ... Some of them donated 100% of their time, or 100% of their materials, some did it at a deep discount, and what was neat was there were a lot of vendors that came out of the woodwork that I don’t usually use that wanted to be a part of it. It’s been great.”

The end result is a four-bedroom, move-in ready home that will be fully furnished with furniture, décor items, and other necessities. Community and family members came out during the construction process to write “blessing” messages, such as quotes and scriptures, on the beams throughout the home.

This week, volunteers are putting the finishing touches on all the rooms, including adding special features like photographs of the family by Lynn Cobb Photography that have been framed by Island Expressions. Local award-winning artist Laurie Meyer is working on a special surprise that will become a focal point of the home. The family is expected to move in this weekend.

“We’re covered on volunteers,” Nemeth added. “But if there is someone that really has something extra or special that they really want to bring to it, contact me. I’d love that. Absolutely everything in this house will be ready to go — right down to the food on their table. I have a bunch of moms that are so excited to fill their fridge! That will be really fun.”

As the family prepares to move in, Nemeth is still looking for some last minute items – a U-Haul rental to get donated furniture and supplies to the new house from her garage, window treatments or shutters/blinds for the windows, and a few more cash donations to help the Mack family over the next few months. If you can help, call

Nemeth at 267-664-0904, email her at Mary_e_nemeth@hotmail.com or donate via Venmo at Mary-Nemeth1020.

“This entire project has flown on a wing and a prayer and it’s a testimony to the good in the world,” Nemeth added. “... My face hurts from smiling when I see this coming together so beautifully!”