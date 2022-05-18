Home / News / Community Garden holds butterfly presentation

Community Garden holds butterfly presentation

Wed, 05/18/2022 - 8:48am admin

Guests were treated to a free butterfly presentation at the Community Garden May 1. Here, Vanessa Hildebran shows her daughter London caterpillars and chrysalis that will eventually become eastern black swallowtail butterflies. Topics presented by Roots and Shoots Nursery’s Carolyn Wright included how to raise, attract, and identify local butterflies. The event was organized by Jacqueline Gowe, caretaker and advocate for the Community Garden.

