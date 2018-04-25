Community invited to historic Cainhoy Plantation for ‘Woods & Water River Shindig’

The historic Cainhoy Plantation will be home to the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust’s first annual Woods & Water River Shindig on May 5. The event, to be held from 4 to 7 p.m., will feature Lowcountry food, an open bar, music by HoneySmoke, and a silent auction of outdoor experiences in the woods and on the waters.

A turkey hunt at Big Cypress, a deer hunt and overnight stay at Wappoolah Plantation, blackwater paddle trips and a variety of fresh- and salt-water fishing charters are among the experiences up for auction. Proceeds will benefit Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust’s conservation work in the Lowcountry.

Founded in 1992, Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust (LBCT) works to protect the land in the Santee River and Cooper River watersheds, the Ashley River headwaters, and Four Holes Swamp. To date, LBCT has permanently protected nearly 35,000 acres through easements and acquisitions.

Last month, the owners of the roughly 9,000-acre Cainhoy Plantation announced their intention to permanently protect nearly half of the historic property. The protected land area is nearly the size of the Charleston peninsula and will be one of the largest assemblages of conserved lands within city limits, according to a press release from the DI Development Company, the entity managing development of the property on behalf of the owners. The conserved acreage includes a 500+-acre “Nature Sanctuary” that will be professionally managed to promote habitat for a variety of important wildlife and plant species, such as bald eagles, red-cockaded woodpeckers, gopher frogs and longleaf pine, and will be protected with a conservation easement held by the LBCT.

Tickets to the May 5 benefit at Cainhoy Plantation are $50 for LBCT members and $75 for non-members. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.lordberkeley.org.