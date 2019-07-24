Community invited to roundabout ribbon-cutting event

A final inspection conducted on Friday, July 19 by Berkeley County of the new roundabout at Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive confirmed the project’s official completion. County officials have extended an invitation to the public to “come together with neighbors and community leaders to celebrate this project” at a ribbon-cutting at the site this Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Berkeley County contractors started construction on the roundabout on April 22, 2019. The project was originally expected to be complete by the middle of August, but has wrapped up nearly a month early. Part of the Berkeley County 2014 one-cent sales tax program, the new traffic circle is now estimated to come in almost $900,000 less than its original $2.4 million budget.

“I’m thankful for our staff and contractors who efficiently completed this project, ahead of schedule and under budget,” stated Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “We are working diligently at completing all projects on the Berkeley County sales tax referendum; critical infrastructure improvements that would not be possible without the support of the Berkeley County taxpayers.”