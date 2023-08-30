Community mourns

An outpouring of support from the Daniel Island community and beyond emerged minutes after the tragic news broke of a 16-month old found deceased inside her mother’s car at Bishop England High School on the afternoon of Aug. 25.

As police and emergency crews began to leave the scene, a Daniel Island mother whose son is a freshman, arrived by herself with a bouquet of flowers.

“I just bought some white flowers,” said Mindy Jose. “I thought I felt that would be the most appropriate.”

Jose left the flowers wrapped in cellophane at the bottom of a tree trunk near the mother’s car. Jose said although she didn’t know the girl, she wanted to show her support.

“My heart breaks as a mom for the whole family,” she said.

A few minutes later, another woman, wearing long white pants and a green blouse - the school colors of Bishop England - placed another set of white flowers on a nearby wooden bench.

It would be the beginning of a makeshift memorial of flowers, cards, stuffed animals and chalk-written prayers left on parking spot number 29 where the baby girl was found.

Berkeley County coroner Darnell Hartwell said an autopsy determined elevating heat contributed to the child’s death as the temperature that day reached 90 degrees.

“Apparently, the mother works here at the school and the child was forgotten inside the vehicle,” Hartwell said.

It wasn’t until the end of the school day eight hours later bystanders found the child.

“Sometimes we can get so busy and forgot a lot of things,” Hartwell said. “It’s just a tragic accident. I can’t go back and second guess this mother. We have to slow down and pay attention more.”

The coroner’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate. Hartwell said the solicitor will determine if criminal charges will be filed.

In what has been an unimaginable and unthinkable tragedy to hit the Catholic school and the surrounding community, the response to overcome has been overwhelming.

The Monday after the child’s death, Bishop England officials canceled school, but still encouraged students and parents to attend campus for an adoration and prayer service seeking God’s healing as a community.

“We hope gathering in prayer… will give our BEHS community the opportunity to come together as a family to grieve, pray, support and love each other,” BEHS President Patrick Finneran said in a letter to the school community.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult time for us all, so we will have several local priests and counselors on campus to assist your children throughout the week.” Finneran wrote.

Supporting BE’s faculty, teachers and staff was also not forgotten.

“As we mourn the loss of a beloved child, we’re faced with the task of supporting not only our students but also our grieving faculty and staff,” posted BE parent guild chair Mandy Leonard.

The parent guild set up an online account for donations to provide meals and lunches to the mother’s colleagues as they returned to work.

“This small gesture will offer them some comfort as they navigate their own grief while steadfastly helping our children through this challenging period,” she said.

Schools across the Lowcountry also joined in with their support asking their students and staff to wear the green and white in honor of BE including Daniel Island School, Philip Simmons High School, Blessed Sacrament, Christ our King - Stella Maris School, Mason Preparatory School, Porter-Gaud School, Summerville Catholic,

Second Presbyterian, First Baptist School, Nativity School and Charleston Catholic.

And in what may be the biggest monetary show of support, a GoFundMe account started by a Bishop England teacher continues to raise funds for the baby’s funeral costs.

In a span of 48 hours, donors surpassed the $20,000 goal tallying more than 300 donations amounting to $32,000 and counting.

“The other day our sweet baby girl entered eternal rest in Heaven. She was loved so very much and brightened the world for the short time that she was here,” posted the organizer, a teacher at Bishop England.

The GoFundMe account is listed as “Our baby girl” in the memorials section and states any remaining funds will be donated to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in the baby’s honor.

“As our community grieves her sudden passing, we lift this family up in prayer, love and support,” it said. Love Believes. Love Hopes. Love Endures.”