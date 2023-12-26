Community news connects and informs

At the heart of our Daniel Island and Cainhoy neighborhoods, the stories we share, whether in print, online, via social media or face to face, connect us to one another and inform our lives.

This is the essence of community. This is the essence of community news.

As we reflect on the year that was, which included celebrating 20 years of this paper reporting the news, a local narrative emerges – a vibrant story of events, triumphs, and challenges that reflects the essence of our neighborhoods.





We experienced many joys: the opening and dedication of St. Clare of Assisi Church, anniversary celebrations of island businesses and clubs, and the opening of new businesses, especially along the Clements Ferry corridor.

Many philanthropic stories graced the pages – charities and lives were changed with donations from the Rotary Duck Drop, the Exchange Club Field of Honor and the Daniel Island Community Fund. Other organizations and individuals offered impactful financial and volunteer support, including efforts by local youth.

The community worked together to address concerns relating to development, traffic and construction issues.

Events brought us together – long running ones such as the Concert in the Park and newer ones like Gatherings on the Green.

Stories on crime, including the regular police blotter, car break-ins, and the arrest of an alleged online sexual predator, kept us aware and safe.

We dodged hurricane damage this year, but 5th of July thunderstorms caused fire damage across the area.

Below, we revisit five of the top news stories of 2023. You can review these complete stories and all the stories from 2023 at thedanielislandnews.com.

A Community Mourns

Toddler succumbs to heat stroke after being left in car

The death of a 16-month-old child in the parking lot of Bishop England shook a high school community to its core.

It’s been four months since bystanders discovered the child in the back of her mother’s car on Aug. 25, 2023.

The child succumbed to heat stroke after police say she was left inside unknowingly by her mother – a Bishop England teacher – who went inside.

“Apparently, the mother works here at the school and the child was forgotten inside the vehicle,” Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. “It’s just a tragic accident.”

The tragedy occurred on a football Friday initially heralded as the unofficial kick-off to the school year with the first home game hours away.

Once the news spread, the game was canceled.

Students shed tears. Embraced each other. And almost instinctively returned to the school’s church to gather together.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult time for us all,” Bishop England president Patrick Finneran said. “We hope gathering in prayer… will give our BEHS community the opportunity to come together as a family to grieve, pray, support and love each other.”

In the hours and days and weeks and months after, hundreds of flowers, prayer notes, stuffed animals and signs filled the parking space where the child was found. Donors raised more than $30,000 in 48 hours for the funeral.

“I just bought some white flowers,” said Mindy Jose, who was one of the first to leave a bouquet. “My heart breaks as a mom for the whole family.”

A memorial in the parking lot of Bishop England still stands today.

Bridge Out

Beresford Creek Bridge Replacement Project causes traffic to be rerouted

The Beresford Creek Bridge Replacement project on Daniel Island Drive got underway in August of this year, closing one of only three ways on and off Daniel Island for a projected nine-month period. With the closure, all traffic is routed off the island via the two I-526 ramps.

The old bridge was totally removed, leaving a gaping hole in the roadway as construction crews work to replace the old bridge with a new span featuring two 11-foot lanes, two 4-foot shoulders and an 8-foot multi-use path. The new bridge will be 4-feet taller than the old structure.

In October, a major utility modification to the project was added to extend the gas main by approximately 421 linear feet to an adjacent commercial property. City officials said the modification would not extend the anticipated nine-month completion timeline.

Environmental Hurdles

Land disturbance at Point Hope paused to protect endangered wildlife

Future development at the Point Hope community on Clements Ferry Road faces significant legal and environmental hurdles as it evolves into the city of Charleston’s largest planned unit development. Managed by DI Development Company (DIDevCo), the 9,000-acre project faces a lawsuit challenging its wetlands permit and consultations concerning two endangered species – the red cockaded woodpecker and the northern long-eared bat.

Earlier this year, the wildlife service paused land disturbance activities and initiated consultations to safeguard these species. Although existing development already in progress is allowed to continue.

The development is also impacted by a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in 2022, which contests the wetlands permit issued by the Army Corps of Engineers. The lawsuit cites concerns about impacts to wetlands and challenges whether the current development plan is the least environmentally damaging alternative and alleges violations of federal law due to a lack of an environmental impact statement.

Despite opposition and legal hurdles, the DIDevCo plans to move forward with about 9,000 residential units, significantly lower than the initially zoned 18,000 units. The company says they emphasize a conservation-minded approach, preserving 50% of the property as protected open space, parks, trails, and natural areas.

Efforts to mitigate the impact on the red cockaded woodpecker have included initiatives like translocating woodpeckers to nearby protected areas. However, concerns persist about the project’s impact on these species and the ecosystem, with ongoing debates regarding the development’s environmental repercussions.

The tension between development and conservation persists, with stakeholders disagreeing on how to accommodate growth while preserving sensitive habitats.

Books Bans

Berkeley County School District responds to book censorship requests

A Berkeley County School District parent sought to censor 93 books from classrooms and libraries, sparking multiple district-wide book review committees made up of librarians, parents and staff.

The challenge, initiated on May 27, prompted intense public discussion at the Sept. 18 school board meeting.

The list of challenged books included Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series, Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner,” and the Kurt Vonnegut classic, “Slaughterhouse Five.”

According to the district’s policy, the committees were tasked with reviewing the challenged materials and making a recommendation to the superintendent, who would accept or reject the recommendation. All books remained in libraries throughout the process.

In October, the newly-formed committees began reviewing the challenged books in groups of 10 each month, though it was a task complicated by volume. District legal counsel Brandon Gaskins acknowledged the need to modify the review process to accommodate the extensive list.

After spending district resources distributing half the challenged books for parents and staff to review, the district temporarily suspended its policies regarding the review of instructional materials.

The suspension is in response to the South Carolina Department of Education’s recent draft proposal of regulations that would impose tighter restrictions on materials allowed in school libraries.

At the Dec. 4 meeting, the board voted to allow Superintendent Anthony Dixon to review any challenged books while the district waits to determine if the proposed regulation becomes law, which the district expects to happen before the 2024-2025 school year.

A new mayor wins office

Berkeley County voters swing election to Cogswell

Charleston will have its third mayor in nine years as businessman William Cogswell defeated incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg in a squeaker of a runoff 51 to 49% Nov. 22.

Berkeley County voters in Daniel Island and Cainhoy helped propel Cogswell to victory, as the margin was even wider – 63 to 37% for Cogswell.

Although political parties are not declared in the mayoral race, Cogswell will be the first Republican mayor in Charleston since the 1870s when he is sworn in Jan. 8, 2024.

Six candidates were vying for top spot, including Peter Shahid, Clay Middleton, Daniel Island resident Debra Gammons and Mika Gadsden.

The candidates debated evergreen issues like affordable housing and neighborhood safety, but it was Charleston flooding that took center stage.

Mayor Tecklenburg asked voters to move forward with the design phase of the sea wall project around the city’s perimeter, while Cogswell said the price tag for the research phase alone would be too costly for a project yet to get the go-ahead.

Tecklenburg served eight years as mayor and in a farewell speech said, “As I leave office, the city is in good hands,” adding, “I truly believe that Charleston is the best city in the United States of America.”