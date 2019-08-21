Community partnerships facilitate expansion of Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center

In an unassuming building nestled in a deep rural pocket in Huger, SC, local partnerships, faith, fellowship, and a thirst for knowledge work together to unite a small community. The Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center (BCCOC) first opened its doors in 2015 through a partnership with East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO). BCCOC was established as a satellite location to extend ECCO’s services in health care, sustainability, and continuing education to a population that couldn’t be reached due to travel distance. The center serves residents of Huger, Cainhoy, and Wando.

Last week, on Aug. 15, BCCOC expanded its capacity to include an upgraded computer lab with 18 stations loaded with the most current software and operating systems, and a multifunctional printer. The expansion was celebrated with a lively and heartfelt ribbon-cutting ceremony that corresponds with the start of the fall semester. Fifteen-week classes in keyboarding and Microsoft Office will be offered and are available to all members of the community.

Beyond the scheduled classes, the space is also used by residents for job searches, homework, and general internet use. The expansion was made possible by a grant of $7,400 provided by the Daniel Island Community Fund.

BCCOC Site Coordinator Sybil Mitchell, board members from BCCOC, and students attended the ceremony, along with Stephanie Kelley, executive director of ECCO, board members from ECCO, and Danielle Hermann from the Daniel Island Property Owners Association. Kelley spoke about the BCCOC and ECCO partnership and the grant to expand the original 14-unit computer lab.

“This expansion is essential because, those who take the class know that technology is a part of our lives,” she said. “You can use this skill to help with budgets, perhaps write resumes, communicate with your grandchildren, and help them learn what you’re learning.”

Kelley continued by sharing a vision: the new lab is a first step in making the center a place where more vocational and technology training can be offered in the future. “There’s power in these partnerships with great people invested in the community.” Following comments and congratulatory statements from visiting ECCO board members, Mitchell presented a plaque to Hermann to commemorate the contribution from the Daniel Island Community Fund.

The floor was opened to students and BCCOC board members. Student Henry Lincoln said, “It’s a good program. You get to know people. It’s rich in fellowship.”

“When I first started on the computer, I was really illiterate,” added Karen Smalls, another student. “…But now I know a lot!”

Activist and student Edward Beaufort-Cutner added, “Education is a lifelong endeavor. Most of us here are grandparents and great-grandparents. What we are learning here is being passed on to the next generation. We are reaching forward to the generations that will grow these communities.”

The ribbon was officially cut by Lincoln, opening up the doorway to the new lab and allowing students to admire and test out the new computers for the first time.

Community members unanimously recognized Mitchell, site coordinator, as the glue that holds the center together. She was praised for her creativity, vision, and deep commitment to the community.

“My hat is off to our director,” stated Ella Chisolm, BCCOB board chair. “Sybil has so many ideas.”

Mr. Beaufort-Cutner added, “Sybil is the catalyst of this center. The work [she does] in this center is far more reaching than you know.”

Mitchell has been with the center for three years, after retiring from her career in estate planning.

“The most rewarding thing about the job is the people with whom I interact,” said Mitchell. “It is quite an extraordinary experience when you honor the age, gender, ethnicity, and culture of the people you meet and serve. Some amazing lessons are uncovered and learned.”

The Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center is located at 1161 Baldwin Corner Road in Huger.