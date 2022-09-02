Community rallies to help Philip Simmons family after house fire

It’s one of the worst nightmares a family can endure: a fire races through a house, destroying everything a family has worked for or dreamed of, whether it’s clothing, furniture or irreplaceable photos.

The Philip Simmons High School community recently experienced that harsh reality of life as one of the members of the football team and his family lost everything when a fire destroyed their home in Huger on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The varsity player is sophomore Devontay McNeil. He, along with his mother Tammy Myers, and her four other children lost everything when their home caught fire. The football team made it a mission to help their teammate and football family member, with coach Eric Bendig leading the charge.

“These types of things are never easy to type or request but I cannot imagine what the family is going through in these times,” Bendig said. “I went through the process of moving, and everything, pictures, clothes and all the memorable things were boxed up. I can’t imagine losing everything, especially things you can’t replace. It is in these times that we try to use our reach and resources to help out the family in any way we can. The best way I feel like I can help is share their need and hope that our family can come together to help this wonderful family try to recover from this terrible loss.

“This family means the world to me and the community,” Bendig added. “Most importantly right now, this family is in need.”

The football team and school are accepting donations at the high school front office for the family, and more than $11,000 has been raised with more than 50 donations. Bendig and other coaches plan to make daily runs to help the family. There is also a GoFundMe page set up: gofund.me/073a9ef2.

Bendig, said the mother, Tammy, “is as selfless as they come.”

“She never really posted or mentioned what she is in need of personally and it just speaks of her care for her wonderful children,” Bendig said. “Through some of her close friends, I have gathered some info on her sizes and some other sizes for the children:

Here is a list of the other members of the family and their sizes:

• Girl size 24 months, age 2

• Boy size 7-8, shoe size 2

• Boy size 30, shoe size 9, age 13

• Boy size 34-32, shoe size 12, age 16

• Boy size 32-32, shoe size 11½, age 18

Tammy wears size 4 in pants, medium in shirts, and size 8 shoes.

“The family right now is trying to pick up the pieces as their home and possessions are at a total loss,” Bendig said. “This is what we do when our family is in need and that is to try the best we can to help. Please help me support this wonderful family. Donations and prayers are appreciated.”