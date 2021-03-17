Community rallies for young boy fighting cancer

The one thing Rhys Shaw wanted for his 11th birthday was to be home celebrating with his family and friends. Instead, he’s in the hospital battling the devastating side effects of chemotherapy.

Last July, Rhys was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After months of aggressive treatment, Rhys went into remission in November. But according to his father, Hill Shaw, that’s when the real fight began.

“We had no idea how toxic the chemotherapy regimen was that he experienced over the next three months. The sickness from these drugs is so much more life-threatening and serious than we ever imagined,” Shaw said. “A lot of the challenge is not knowing what it actually takes to make it through a journey like this. It’s more than you can ever fathom…you feel like your worst nightmare come true.”

Rhys has suffered severe reactions to the medications he must continue to take even in remission. He has endured numerous platelet and blood transfusions, hallucinations, seizures, brain swelling, and three pediatric intensive care unit stays since December.

“Kids are extremely resilient, and I think graceful would be a word I would use for Rhys. He handles it all in stride,” Shaw said. “The oncology team says that is the reason they work with children; because of their positive, can-do attitude. This battle is really tough, and these kids just don’t give up.”

Shaw said he and his wife, Lisa, try to find the good in their situation. They keep their eyes and ears open for the real reason they are going through this. “I hope the reason is because we’re going to make a difference for somebody that comes after him, make a positive change in somebody’s life,” Shaw said. “We want Rhys to have an impact and to help someone he doesn’t even know.”

Marsha Patel, a close friend of the Shaws, is helping the family reach that goal. She is a candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Man & Woman of the Year campaign that raises funds to help cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

Patel enlisted the help of several friends to form “Team Rhys” with the goal of raising $150,000, which would link Rhys’ name to an LLS-funded research portfolio. The Shaws hope the money will help develop new cancer treatments that don’t cause debilitating side effects like Rhys has experienced.

“The amount of time Marsha’s dedicating to honor our son, to honor our family, we can’t put into words how thankful we are,” Shaw said. “She ultimately is helping us find meaning in what we’re going through, and it helps us fight every day.”

The outpouring of love and support from the Daniel Island community has overwhelmed Hill and Lisa and their twin daughters, Cate and Emme. Shortly after Rhys was readmitted to MUSC at the beginning of March, more than 100 people gathered outside the

Shaw’s home for a candlelight prayer service that was live streamed to the family in the hospital.

The following week, more than 1,000 children and employees at Daniel Island School, where Rhys is in fifth grade, wore green in support of Team Rhys and blood cancer awareness.

“That makes me extremely proud. He feels like he’s had a lost year, and to know the entire school is thinking of him and having a whole day in his honor, you have no idea what a boost of confidence and wind in his sails that is,” Shaw said.

For Rhys’ birthday on March 13, friends and family set off paper lanterns from the parking deck at MUSC, lighting the night sky to honor Rhys and all the children who watched from the pediatric cancer unit. The following day, Team Rhys held a blood drive at the Daniel Island Club to help patients and raise funds for cancer research.

“Daniel Island is a very special place. I knew it when times were good, but I found out it’s even better when times are bad,” Shaw said. “Our community is amazing; it rallies around people, it supports people, and it has made our nightmare easier. I’m humbled by it in so many ways.”

Patel and her team have placed coin collection boxes in local businesses and are looking for corporate sponsors and silent auction donations for her Woman of the Year campaign, which ends May 1. To donate to Team Rhys, go to pages.lls.org/mwoy/sc/lc21/mpatel or contact Marsha Patel at 843-276-8224.

“I can’t wait for Rhys to grow up and understand what happened on his behalf,” Shaw said. “It’s awe inspiring and we’re extremely thankful for it.”