Community is split on roundabout

For every one person in favor of adding a roundabout to the intersection of Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive, there is likely another person who is against the idea. That was the main take-away from a recent survey conducted by The Daniel Island News on the topic.

A total of 621 people took the survey, with 98.7 percent of respondents indicating that they utilize the current signaled intersection while driving, walking or biking on the island. Approximately 51.53 percent of respondents said they were in favor of converting the popular crossroads to a traffic circle, while another 48.47 percent were opposed. The two tallies were separated by only 19 votes (Note: the survey was not a scientific poll and although mechanisms were in place to prevent a user from taking the survey twice from the same device, it came to our attention that it may have been possible to participate using multiple devices).

Daniel Island resident and business manager Greg Turner, who suggested a roundabout survey in a recent Letter to the Editor, was satisfied with the results.

“I think the good thing is we finally have something from the residents (on how they feel),” stated Turner, who has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the roundabout plan. “I was hoping for some solid feedback…To me, when you have those kinds of numbers that say ‘no,’ if I’m a politician I’m thinking ‘what can I do to get my no’s to a yes? I’ve got a lot of people on the island that are really opposed to this. Have I failed to educate them?’”

Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, who has led efforts to bring a roundabout to the intersection, said he generally doesn’t concern himself much with survey results.

“I care about what’s the right thing to do,” he stated. “…I’m pleased lots of folks are for it…I expect people who are anti are going to show up more for a plan…But the biggest thing is we need to make sure we are getting the design right from a pedestrian and traffic standpoint and I think we are.”

“What it really says to me is that it makes no difference which way you go,” added Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Clyde Rush, when asked to comment on the survey results. “Fifty percent of the people aren’t going to be happy…It boils down to a question of as an individual who lives on Daniel Island are you more concerned about reducing congestion at that intersection and getting through it in a more timely manner - or are you more concerned about safety?”

Rush admitted he was a bit surprised at the results, considering those opposed to a concept are more likely to be vocal about it.

“You have 98 percent saying they use the intersection,” continued Rush. “That to me is key. What it says to me is that it is a divisive issue. It’s all about safety for those concerned about pedestrians - and about efficiency for those concerned about driving their cars through it. Which is more important to you?”

For Charleston City Councilman Gary White, the results were about what he expected. But he recognized some people have anxiety about the project.

“I have probably talked to more people not opposed or in favor,” stated White, who said he prefers to speak directly to his constituents to gauge opinions, rather than rely on surveys. “They just want to know is it going to be safe when it comes to the function of the roundabout…That’s been the majority of the topics of conversation.”

The proposed roundabout is a Berkeley County project, added White, but the City of Charleston will maintain it. As per the approval process, the plan is required to move through the City’s Technical Review Committee. When the design first came up for discussion, White said he and other city staffers had some concerns.

“We all looked at it. The thing that struck me is that it was very confusing on paper…I drive through that intersection all the time and lived in Ireland for two years. I am very familiar with roundabouts. They can be efficient and they can be safe, but that design concerned me.”

So White asked city staff members to go back and re-address the design and to provide feedback to the project engineers with one goal in mind - safety of pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

“Everyone I have spoken to is not anti-roundabout,” added White. “…We just want to make sure we continue to allow people to bike and walk safely through the community. That’s what makes Daniel Island so special.”

White said the city is not conducting “a major rewrite” of the design, just tweaking some things to be more mindful of safety.

Turner questioned the results of a 2016 Traffic Study conducted by Thomas & Hutton of the intersection, which revealed that of three potential improvements (a signalized intersection with additional turn lanes and two different roundabout designs) all “could provide acceptable levels of service.” The study, obtained by The Daniel Island News, concluded that from a “traffic operational standpoint,” a roundabout with two lane approaches on the northbound and westbound legs is most efficient.”

“I think it’s an incomplete traffic study,” said Turner. “It didn’t look at Pier View traffic coming out, the impact of no light down there for Pier View exits, and also people coming out from Bucksley Lane…How does it impact the River Landing intersection?…We shall see.”

“I look at it differently,” added Rush, when told some see the study as being flawed. “I say (the engineers) are just being honest. Any one of the three (options) will move traffic. They happen to think one option will move it better.”

The intersection improvements at Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive are being funded through Berkeley County’s one cent sales tax proceeds. The cost for the roundabout is estimated to be about $2.6 million.

“The roundabout is an idea borne of the community,” added Whitley. “…This will have pedestrian enhancements that other roundabouts do not. We are going the extra mile because we heard the community’s input on pedestrian safety…and we want to make it the best.”

Currently, construction on the roundabout is slated to begin in the Spring of 2018, after the completion of the Volvo Car Open.