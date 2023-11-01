Community urged to prioritize blood donation in new year

As we enter 2023, many are looking at a piece of paper, writing down their New Year’s resolutions and goals: “read 10 books, get outside more often, go to the gym.” The Blood Connection, the nonprofit community blood center, is encouraging people to add one more thing to that list: save a life with TBC. It may sound daunting. It may sound unachievable. But with just one hour and one blood donation, three lives can be saved in this community. The difference between a joyous and tragic new year for many local families is community blood donors.

Blood products are used every minute for a wide range of treatments. Cancer patients use 25% of all blood donations. Blood transfusions are needed in one out of every 83 newborn deliveries in America today, a rate that has increased by more than 50 percent between 2006 and 2015. Everyone likely knows someone who has needed or will need blood, but despite that, most of the U.S. population does not donate blood. While 60% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, only 3% or roughly 7 million people, are holding up the nation’s blood supply, as reports of blood shortages become more and more frequent.

In addition, older Americans are the most frequent blood donors. The rate of donations from those 65 and older increased by 15% between 2017 and 2019. However, during that same time period, the percentage of younger blood donors – those between the ages of 16 and 24 years old – decreased by double digits.

“We encourage people to add saving lives to their list of resolutions in 2023,” said Delisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection. “And what better way to kick off the new year than by donating during National Blood Donor Month. We hope community members will join us in solidifying the blood supply by donating blood for the first time, donating more often or by hosting a blood drive with TBC.”

More than 50 years ago, on Dec. 31, 1969, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month – a move designed to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood at a time when blood donations are critically needed. Following the holidays, blood donor turnout has historically dropped, as people return from holiday travel, get busy with work, and often battle seasonal illnesses. The world looks vastly different in 2023 than it did when the proclamation was signed in 1969, but the need for blood, and for blood donors, has not changed: if anything, it has only increased.

To make an appointment to save lives this month, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.