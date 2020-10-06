Concrete company seeks to establish positive relationship with neighbors

Capital Concrete Co. is the latest business to set up shop at 2639 Clements Ferry Road adjacent to the Beresford Creek Landing residential community — and the company hopes to establish a good relationship with its neighbors.

Those who have occupied the site, zoned heavy industrial, haven’t necessarily received a warm welcome over the years. At one time, the property housed a paintball facility – which met with criticism from several nearby residents. Two years ago, plans for a Pilot/Flying J Travel Center truck stop were submitted but later withdrawn after community members voiced concerns about quality of life issues.

According to the Capital Concrete website, they provide “quality, ready mix concrete products for all project types.”

The Beresford Creek Landing Homeowners Association had concerns about safety and the potential for increased truck traffic before the concrete batch plant was approved last September by the Berkeley County Planning and Zoning Department and the Engineering/Stormwater Department. But as explained by Berkeley County Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer in an article in The Daniel Island News in January of this year, the site has been zoned for heavy industrial uses since the mid-1990s.

“As such, the property owner is within his/her rights to pursue and receive entitlements through the county’s Planning and Zoning Department,” she stated.

So plans moved forward and recently the plant was approved to begin operations.

But according to the neighborhood’s HOA President BJ Bryan, noise and dust have already become a problem. The HOA also contends that a required buffer along the border of the plant site along Beresford Run, the entrance road to the neighborhood, “is not being enforced,” said Bryan. A previously installed fence extends only partially down the side of the road and stops before the concrete plant. Where there is not a fence, a 100-foot vegetation buffer is required.

“We are disappointed to learn that large scale concrete factory operations have been approved without enforcing buffer requirements that could have improved an unsightly factory adjacent to our community,” wrote the HOA in a statement provided to paper.

“Good fences make good neighbors,” added Bryan. “In this case, the county buffer requirements could easily be met by ensuring a fence is installed. A fence along Beresford Run is unanimously supported by our neighborhood and provides our elected officials with a way to illustrate that they have advocated for our community’s best interest.”