Congaree National Park opens additional recreational access

Want to visit largest intact expanse of old growth bottomland hardwood forest remaining in the southeastern United States? You will have additional opportunities to do just that beginning this Thursday, June 18, as Congaree National Park located near Columbia expands public access to the park following closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park’s frontcountry, which includes the entrance road, parking lots, picnic shelter, Weston Lake Loop Trail, Sims Trail, Bluff Trail, and Longleaf Trail will reopen. Additionally, Park staff will resume issuing backcountry camping permits.

The following areas continue to be available: the park’s backcountry, which includes South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing, Bannister Bridge Canoe Landing, the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail, Kingsnake Trail, Bates Ferry Trail, Fork Swamp Trail, Oakridge Trail, and River Trail.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: Harry Hampton Visitor Center, the Boardwalk, campgrounds and all restrooms and vault toilets.

These expanded openings are issued with guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

“As we begin this phase of the park’s reopening, we encourage visitors to take advantage of all that the park’s frontcountry and backcountry areas have to offer, including hiking, paddling, camping, fishing, and picnicking opportunities,” says Superintendent K. Lynn Berry. She adds, “If you need assistance in planning your visit to Congaree National Park, please email our park ranger staff at cong_information@nps.gov. They are available seven days a week to assist you in your park visit. With services and facilities limited, and the heat of summer approaching, it is especially important that visitors come prepared to enjoy the park safely.”

For safety and planning tips, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/articles/10essentials.htm.

According to a press release issued by the park, the operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. Staff will continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders (visit www.scdhec.gov for S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control - DHEC), practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Park functions will continue to be monitored to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and any additional steps necessary to protect public health will be taken.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website www.nps.gov/cong and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.