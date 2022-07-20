Congrats to DI News’ advertising team

Congratulations to Jan Marvin of The Daniel Island News on being named newspaper Advertising Designer of the Year! This is a two-peat win for Marvin who won the award in 2021.

The Advertising Designer of the Year Award is a hotly contested competition that is open to all newspaper designers in the state from every paper, regardless of size and frequency.

The contest is held by the South Carolina Press Association and is called the PALMY Advertising Contest.

In announcing Marvin’s win, the judges explained, “Nice work for all the designers. This one was close, but the jigsaw real estate ad pushed this entry to the top.”

The Daniel Island News enters advertisements designed by the paper, which includes input from the salesperson, the designer, and, most importantly, from the customer.

In total, the paper earned nine PALMY advertising awards, two first place and a second place win in the under 12,000 circulation division, and three second places, three third places and the Designer of the Year Award in the open division.

Winning Ads

Gifts – Under 12,000 Division – First Place

Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Zinnia for their Mother’s Day ad

Judges’ Comments: Great layout to highlight the products

Holiday – Under 12,000 – First Place

Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling and Cawood Dinsmore Holiday for their holiday ad

Judge’s Comments: Extremely clever and creative! Great way to showcase “your product” while still providing that holiday feel. Good job!

Restaurant/Nightlife – Under 12,000 – Second Place

Jan Marvin & Suzanne Detar and Mellow Mushroom

Use of Color – Open Division – Second Place

Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Steady Hands Painting

Misc. Print Ad – Open Division – Second Place

Jan Marvin & Suzanne Detar and Loopit

Innovation – Open Division – Third Place

Jan Marvin & Suzanne Detar for June Author event with Mary Alice Monroe & Angela May

Home & Garden – Open Division – Third Place

Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Renaissance South for their holiday ad

Small Space – Open Division – Third Place

Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Mpishi for their holiday gift ad