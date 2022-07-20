Home / News / Congrats to DI News’ advertising team

Congrats to DI News’ advertising team

Wed, 07/20/2022 - 9:02am admin
Jan Marvin named SC Advertising Designer of the Year
By: 
Suzanne Detar
Congratulations to Jan Marvin of The Daniel Island News on being named newspaper Advertising Designer of the Year! This is a two-peat win for Marvin who won the award in 2021. 
 
The Advertising Designer of the Year Award is a hotly contested competition that is open to all newspaper designers in the state from every paper, regardless of size and frequency. 
 
The contest is held by the South Carolina Press Association and is called the PALMY Advertising Contest. 
 
In announcing Marvin’s win, the judges explained, “Nice work for all the designers. This one was close, but the jigsaw real estate ad pushed this entry to the top.” 
 
The Daniel Island News enters advertisements designed by the paper, which includes input from the salesperson, the designer, and, most importantly, from the customer. 
 
In total, the paper earned nine PALMY advertising awards, two first place and a second place win in the under 12,000 circulation division, and three second places, three third places and the Designer of the Year Award in the open division. 
 
Winning Ads  
 
Gifts – Under 12,000 Division – First Place 
Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Zinnia for their Mother’s Day ad 
Judges’ Comments: Great layout to highlight the products 
 
Holiday – Under 12,000 – First Place 
Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling and Cawood Dinsmore Holiday for their holiday ad 
Judge’s Comments: Extremely clever and creative! Great way to showcase “your product” while still providing that holiday feel. Good job! 
 
Restaurant/Nightlife – Under 12,000 – Second Place 
Jan Marvin & Suzanne Detar and Mellow Mushroom 
 
Use of Color – Open Division – Second Place 
Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Steady Hands Painting 
 
Misc. Print Ad – Open Division – Second Place 
Jan Marvin & Suzanne Detar and Loopit 
 
Innovation – Open Division – Third Place 
Jan Marvin & Suzanne Detar for June Author event with Mary Alice Monroe & Angela May 
 
Home & Garden – Open Division – Third Place 
Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Renaissance South for their holiday ad 
 
Small Space – Open Division – Third Place 
Jan Marvin & Ronda Schilling and Mpishi for their holiday gift ad

