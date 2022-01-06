Construction consultant takes economical, timely building approach

Even as inflation rises, construction in the Lowcountry is still booming. These days it is even more important to keep an eye on construction costs.

Early in 2022, Dwayne Bell, a construction consultant and owner’s representative, opened Bell-Consults LLC. The company focuses on both commercial and residential projects across the southeast.

Bell said hiring a construction consultant/owner’s representative helps avoid delays and make the building process more efficient. Bell’s goal is to help anticipate issues before they become expensive, time-consuming problems.

After owning a general contracting business for almost four decades in Greenville, Bell relocated to Daniel Island. “I had been planning to start a consulting business assisting owners navigating the complexities of designing and building a construction project. I’ve always loved the Charleston area and had long planned to retire here.”

From beginning sketches to final finishes, Bell assists clients through the complexities of their building projects. He helps owners with preliminary designs and budgeting, along with selecting the architect, the engineers and the contractors.

“I know that anyone who has gone through the process of design, permitting, awarding and building will have stories of the complexity of permitting, slowness of the design process, choosing an unsuitable design team, choosing a too-busy contractor, budget overrun and dealing with conflicts and changes,” Bell continued. “I maintain that an owner will save more using my services, than my fee, in cost overruns and nerve racking delays; conflicts so typical with the design and building process… Having an owner’s representative on your

team will practically assure that your project is a total success.”

Gene Crook, president and owner of Arclabs Welding School, has been working with Bell for over 30 years. The two worked together managing projects and he’s confident Bell can help clients save time and money. “Dwayne is very professional and extremely attentive to details. He is smart and highly experienced in construction. I cannot say enough good things about him as a contractor who knows how to get things done well and cost effectively.”

Emily Cox, co-founder of Onyx Design Collaborative, said Bell is talented in assessing potential problems and helping clients avoid them. “His education, expertise, and calm presence in the face of confusion all help clear the chaos and deliver a smooth construction experience for the client. With never-before-seen demand on the local construction industry, project pricing and project timing are incredibly inflated as labor forces and supply streams are stretched to the max. An owner’s rep can assist in problem-solving these ever-changing issues and save the client money, time, and above all [their] sanity.”

To break ground with confidence and get more information on all the services offered by Bell Consults, contact Bell directly at dbell@bellconsults.com