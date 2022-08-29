Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run set for Sunday, October 2 at Stoney Field

The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run & Family Festival will take place on Sunday, October 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Stoney Field. With a new date and location, organizers say that this year’s Kids Run & Family Festival has evolved into an exciting event for the entire family.

The free Family Festival will include family yoga and lots of outdoor activities and games. Free hotdogs will be available for children while supplies last. The races will kick off with a Mascot Race at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Toddler Waddler and the 400-Meter Race around the track. All race participants will receive a finisher medal when they cross the finish line. Free t-shirts will be given to kids who are preregistered and can also be purchased at the event.

“We are looking forward to the return of the Cooper River Bridge Run Kid’s Run and are excited to be hosting it this year at the newly-renovated Stoney Field,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “The event is a great opportunity for families to come out and celebrate exercise and good health in a festive atmosphere.”

The Kids Run & Family Festival is free to everyone. Children 12 and under are required to be registered for the race in order to participate. Parents and guardians must complete the registration and waiver online at www.bridgerun.com . It is not necessary for adults to register themselves.

“We are excited to invite everyone to take this opportunity to participate as a family and to bring the spirit of this event to our community,” said Race Director Irv Batten. “Parking will be easier, and we have the support of so many incredible local businesses and companies to make the event extra special this year.”

The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run & Family Festival is made possible by Harris Teeter , Benefitfocus, Dick’s Sporting Goods and The City of Charleston .

For more information and to register for the Kids Run, visit www.bridgerun.com

