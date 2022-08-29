Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run set for Sunday, October 2 at Stoney Field
The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run & Family Festival will take place on Sunday, October 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Stoney Field. With a new date and location, organizers say that this year’s Kids Run & Family Festival has evolved into an exciting event for the entire family.
The free Family Festival will include family yoga and lots of outdoor activities and games. Free hotdogs will be available for children while supplies last. The races will kick off with a Mascot Race at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Toddler Waddler and the 400-Meter Race around the track. All race participants will receive a finisher medal when they cross the finish line. Free t-shirts will be given to kids who are preregistered and can also be purchased at the event.
“We are looking forward to the return of the Cooper River Bridge Run Kid’s Run and are excited to be hosting it this year at the newly-renovated Stoney Field,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “The event is a great opportunity for families to come out and celebrate exercise and good health in a festive atmosphere.”
The Kids Run & Family Festival is free to everyone. Children 12 and under are required to be registered for the race in order to participate. Parents and guardians must complete the registration and waiver online at www.bridgerun.com. It is not necessary for adults to register themselves.
“We are excited to invite everyone to take this opportunity to participate as a family and to bring the spirit of this event to our community,” said Race Director Irv Batten. “Parking will be easier, and we have the support of so many incredible local businesses and companies to make the event extra special this year.”
The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run & Family Festival is made possible by Harris Teeter, Benefitfocus, Dick’s Sporting Goods and The City of Charleston.
For more information and to register for the Kids Run, visit www.bridgerun.com
About the Cooper River Bridge Run:
The Cooper River Bridge Run began in 1978 with a dream of promoting a healthy lifestyle in the Lowcountry, starting with roughly 800 people who ran across the bridges that connect Charleston and Mt. Pleasant. In 2006, the race made the leap of running across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and has since grown to accommodate up to 40,000 participants who “Get Over It” each April. Today, the Cooper River Bridge Run, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, provides a world-class 10k (6.2 mile) footrace promoting physical activity and a healthy lifestyle through education and opportunity. Nationally acclaimed and locally admired, the Cooper River Bridge Run serves as a model of health motivation for other communities throughout the world. The event is the only sanctioned USA Track and Field Elite Event Competition in South Carolina and has been named the third largest 10k in America by Running USA. It has been voted ‘Best Fundraising Event’ numerous times by Charleston City Paper’s “Best of Awards” and Post & Courier’s “Charleston Choice Award”. For more information, please visit www.bridgerun.com.